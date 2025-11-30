Petrovski Records Four Assists in Petes Win over Niagara

Published on November 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes centre Adam Levac (right) vs. the Niagara IceDogs

(St. Catharine's, ON) - On Sunday, November 30, the Peterborough Petes were in St. Catharine's for a matinee matchup with the Niagara IceDogs. The Petes won the game by a score of 6-3.

James Petrovski led the way for the Petes, picking up four assists on the night, while Yanis Lutz and Adam Novotný each scored twice and had an assist. Kaden McGregor also scored twice, with Leon Kolarik, Aiden Young, Matthew Soto, Adam Levac, and Carson Cameron each picking up an assist. Easton Rye made 34 saves for his 14th win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (18:25) PP - Yanis Lutz (4), Assists - Adam Novotný (13), James Petrovski (9)

Peterborough Goal (18:46) PP - Kaden McGregor (5), Assists - Aiden Young (12), Matthew Soto (14)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (2:14) - Kaden McGregor (6), Assists - James Petrovski (10), Yanis Lutz (11)

Niagara Goal (3:54) - Riley Patterson (11), Assist - Alexander Hage (4)

Niagara Goal (14:30) - Riley Patterson (12), Assist - Kevin He (13)

Peterborough Goal (18:29) - Yanis Lutz (5), Assists - Leon Kolarik (8), James Petrovski (11)

Niagara Goal (19:47) - Kevin He (13), Assists - Liam Spencer (6), Riley Patterson (14)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (6:55) PP - Adam Novotný (15), Assists - James Petrovski (12), Adam Levac (11)

Peterborough Goal (15:24) SH - Adam Novotný (16), Assist - Carson Cameron (6)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, December 4, when they host the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

