Knights Lose First Half Of Double Header Vs Windsor
Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - It took over half the game for anyone to open the scoring, but a powerplay goal from Jack Nesbitt opened the floodgates for Windsor, as they would add two more goals from Ethan Garden and Caden Harvey to give the Spitfires a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes.
London responded with a goal of their own in the third, thanks to a powerplay marker from Ben Wilmott, but AJ Spellacy would secure the victory for Windsor with an empty netter.
The Knights & Spitfires faceoff again Saturday evening in the back half of their double- header.
