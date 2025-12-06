Knights Lose First Half Of Double Header Vs Windsor

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - It took over half the game for anyone to open the scoring, but a powerplay goal from Jack Nesbitt opened the floodgates for Windsor, as they would add two more goals from Ethan Garden and Caden Harvey to give the Spitfires a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes.

London responded with a goal of their own in the third, thanks to a powerplay marker from Ben Wilmott, but AJ Spellacy would secure the victory for Windsor with an empty netter.

The Knights & Spitfires faceoff again Saturday evening in the back half of their double- header.







