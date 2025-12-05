Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Guelph Storm

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit (9-12-3-3) open up a two-game weekend road trip with a Friday night matchup against the Guelph Storm (14-11-2-0) at the Sleeman Centre on December 5th.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:07 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

After a 4-2 comeback win the previous night, the Spirit fell 8-5 in the second half of a home-and-home with the London Knights on Saturday, November 29th. Sebastien Gervais and Egor Barabanov each had two goals, while Xander Velliaris picked up his third of the season. Stepan Shurygin stopped 28 of 36 London shots.

The Storm are coming off a 5-2 midweek victory against the Brampton Steelheads on Wednesday morning. Alex McLean and Ethan Miedema each had multipoint nights with a goal and an assist. Zachary Jovanovski posted a season-high of 38 saves on 40 shots to secure the Storm's third straight win.

This Season:

This marks the third of four meetings between the Spirit and the Storm this season. The Storm have won both meetings so far, with a 7-3 win at the Dow Event Center on September 27th and an overtime 3-2 win at the Sleeman Centre on October 3rd courtesy of Leo Serlin. Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper, and Egor Barabanov each have two-points against the Storm this season.

Players to Watch:

Saginaw's Levi Harper was named the OHL's Rookie of the Week for the week of Nov. 24-30. Harper had four assists over three games, notching two assists in the midweek matchup between the Flint Firebirds and one in each game against the Knights over the weekend. Harper leads all OHL rookie blueliners with 24 points (6G-18A) and sits fifth among all defenseman in scoring.

Carson Harmer had his first multi-goal game of the season with his three-point night against London in the team's win on Friday night (2G-1A). Harmer has five points (3G-2A) during his current five-game scoring streak.

Overage Spirit forward Sebastian Gervais finished the month of November as a point-per-game player, with 6G-6A-12P in 12 contests that month. He has goals in three straight games and is in the midst of a five-game scoring streak as well (4G-2A-6P).

Ethan Miedema had his ninth multi-point game of the season on Wednesday. He leads the Storm with 27 points this season (13G-14A) in 27 games. Miedema was drafted fourth overall in the 2021 OHL Draft by the Windsor Spitfires, also spending time in Kingston, before joining the Storm this season. In his history against the Spirit, he has scored 13 points in 16 games against Saginaw.

Parker Snelgrove had his eighth goal of the season on an insurance goal for Guelph on Wednesday against Brampton. He has scored points in his last three games, with two goals and an assist. Snelgrove sits at 13 points on the season, notching eight goals and five assists in 27 games. In the Storms' 7-3 win over the Spirit back in September, Snelgrove scored his second career short-handed goal.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Guelph's NHL Drafted Players: Ethan Miedema (BUF), Charlie Paquette (DAL), Quinn Beauchesne (PIT), Grant Spada (TBL)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.