Game Day, Game 29, Firebirds at Frontenacs - 7:05 p.m.

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Slush Puppie Place

Kingston, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Darels Uljanskis had a goal and an assist and Mason Vaccari made 31 saves but the Firebirds were beaten by the Peterborough Petes, 3-2, on Thursday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Flint's 12-game point streak came to an end with the loss.

MAN OF THE MONTH: Nathan Aspinall was named the OHL's Player of the Month for November on Tuesday. The New York Rangers prospect led the league in scoring in November with 24 points. Aspinall carried into December by extending his point streak to nine games. He leads Flint in points with 39 which also places him third in the league.

VACCARI'S HOMECOMING: Overage goaltender Mason Vaccari makes his return to Kingston on Friday night. Vaccari spent three seasons as a Frontenac from 2022-25 before being traded to the Firebirds in July in exchange for three draft picks. Vaccari went 49-45-4-3 with a 3.45 GAA and a .887 save percentage in his time with Kingston. He currently leads the OHL with 15 wins, is seventh in save percentage at .917 and ninth in GAA at 2.76.

A STREAK RETROSPECTIVE: Thursday's 3-2 setback in Peterborough was Flint's first regulation loss since November 2, a 5-2 defeat in Windsor to the Spitfires. The Firebirds rattled off 11 consecutive wins after that, a streak that came to a close on Sunday in Sarnia with a 3-2 shootout loss, and had points in 12 in a row before Thursday's loss to the Petes. Flint's 11-game winning streak was the longest in the OHL this season and the 12-game point streak was tied for the second-longest.

MORE STREAKS: Alex Kostov has points in 11-straight games and Nathan Aspinall has points in nine in a row. Both have nine goals and 10 assists during their streaks, which are the two longest by a Firebird this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Friday will be Flint's only game in Kingston this season...the Frontenacs score 2.71 goals per game, the third-fewest in the OHL, and have the league's worst power play at 13.8%...Darels Uljanskis had his first two-point game in the OHL on Thursday...the Frontenacs are winless in their last seven games, having gone 0-5-2-0 in that stretch. Kingston is on the second-longest winless streak in the league, behind only Niagara (nine games).

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will finish their eastern road swing on Sunday afternoon in Ottawa against the 67's. Puck drop at TD Place is scheduled for 3 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

