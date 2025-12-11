Attack Declare Toys for Tots Toy Drive and Attack Hunger Food Drive a Success

The generosity of the Owen Sound Attack's fan base was on full display last weekend when the team held their annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive in support of the Owen Sound Fire Fighters and the Salvation Army on Friday night and the Attack Hunger Food Drive presented by IG Wealth Management on Saturday night.

During the Attack's last weekends doubleheader against the Erie Otters, Attack fans once again demonstrated their incredible support for families in need throughout Owen Sound and Grey-Bruce. Through the Toys for Tots Toy Drive, attendees were encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toys to help ensure local children experience the joy of the holiday season. Owen Sound Fire Fighters, the Owen Sound Ice Hawks U13 team and Salvation Army volunteers were on-site to collect donations and thank fans personally for their contributions of 400 toys and and $1,650 in cash donations.

The very next night, complementing the toy drive, this year's Attack Hunger Food Drive, presented by IG Wealth Management, saw fans donate non-perishable food items at all entrance gates. These vital contributions will support the Salvation Army Food Bank in Owen Sound, helping replenish shelves during one of the busiest times of the year. Once again Attack fans outdid themselves donating 1,987 pounds of food and over $1,600 in cash donations.

"The Salvation Army Community Services extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Owen Sound Attack, IG Wealth Management and the Owen Sound Fire Fighter s for their continued support" said Alice Wannan, Salvation Army, Community and Family Services Manager. "Their support strengthens programs that over a vital hand up to those in crisis - from food, security and emergency assistance to compassionate care that restores confidence, and offers HOPE!"

"The impact of your support is felt every single day. You remind our community that compassion is powerful, and that no one should face hardship alone" added Wannan.

"The Owen Sound Attack extend their appreciation to IG Wealth Management, the Owen Sound Fire Fighters, and the Salvation Army for their ongoing partnership and dedication to supporting families in need. Their collaboration ensures that both holiday toy donations and essential food supplies reach local households efficiently and with care" said Attack Manager of Marketing and Communications, Greg Hoddinott.

"The club would also like to thank every fan who donated, volunteered, or helped spread the word. Your generosity directly impacts families across our region and continues to reaffirm the Attack community as one of the most engaged and compassionate in the OHL" added Hoddinott.

One Last Chance to Make a Difference

Due to some conflicting events at Friday night's game the Attack were unable to run the annual puck toss in support of the Toys for Tots Toy Drive and in an attempt to help raise some additional funds for this great cause the Attack have launched the Toys for Tots Toy Drive Auction, that will launched today and will close on Sunday, December 14th at 12pm. The auction includes the following items:

Carter George Autographed Replica Jersey & Composite Goalie Mini-Stick

Pierce Mbuyi Autographed Replica Jersey & Composite Mini-Stick

Masen Wray Autographed Game Worn Jersey & Composite Mini-Stick

Cobble Beach Package including Golf for 2 with Power Cart & $100 Gift Card

Attack Gift Card Sale - Buy 1 of 25 $100 Attack gift cards for just $75 with $25 of that being contributed back to the event.







