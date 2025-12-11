The Road Ahead: December 11th - 14th

The Brantford Bulldogs (21-2-4-1) are coming off of a successful week, going 2-0 and maintaining top spot in the OHL, earning a crucial four points against the Sarnia Sting and Kingston Frontenacs.

The Bulldogs hope to use their momentum from last Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss win over Kingston, where Jett Luchanko's first goal as a Bulldog released the bears in their 7-2 victory.

A trio of critical games await the Bulldogs this week, beginning this Thursday.

Game 1: Thursday, December 11th @ Erie Otters

The Bulldogs open their week by heading across the border to take on the Erie Otters (11-17-1-1). This is the first matchup between these two teams this season.

Storyline to watch:

Despite the Bulldogs taking home the Eastern Conference regular season title last year, the Otters had Brantford's number in 2024-25, winning both of their matchups in regulation time.

Last New Year's Eve saw Brantford head to Erie, where the Otters rallied off three unanswered goals in regulation to win 5-4.

The Bulldogs are looking to flip the script on the Otters this season, beginning with Thursday night's meeting.

Game 2: Saturday, December 13th @ Peterborough Petes

The Bulldogs continue their week, making the long trip from Erie to Peterborough to take on the Petes (16-12-1-1) on Saturday. Brantford leads the season series 2-1.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs have had the Petes' number over the past few years, winning all six matchups last season before taking the first two this season.

Peterborough was able to break the Bulldogs' streak in their last matchup, taking a 4-3 overtime victory in November where Adam Novotny earned his second goal of the game in the extra frame to win it for the Petes.

The Bulldogs look to get back in the win column against the Petes and put the season series out of reach on Saturday.

Game 3: Sunday, December 14th vs London Knights

The Bulldogs finish their week by heading back home to take on the London Knights (16-10-3-0). This is the first matchup between these two teams this season.

Storyline to watch:

If there's a team that's had the Bulldogs' number over the past while, it's the Knights, the two-time defending OHL Champions. London has taken 12 straight wins over the Bulldogs, including a 5-0 waxing last season in March.

Sunday gives the Bulldogs the chance to exorcise their demons and take down the ever-competitive Knights for the first time since 2018, and a chance to do it on home ice as well.







