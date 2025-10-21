Three Kitchener Rangers Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Published on October 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - Monday, NHL Central Scouting announced its Preliminary Players to Watch List which featured three current Kitchener Rangers. Defencemen Alexander Bilecki and Jacob Xu, and goaltender Jason Schaubel were all given a 'C' rating which indicates a fourth or fifth round candidate.

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League is proud to announce that 92 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting's October 'Players to Watch' List for the 2026 NHL Draft scheduled to take place next summer.

The 91 OHL players are part of a larger group of 233 players from across the Canadian Hockey League.

The OHL features a total of nine players assigned an A rating, indicating a first round NHL Draft candidate. Those names include forwards Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires), Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting), Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit), Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs), Adam Novotny (Peterborough Petes), Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals) and Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs) along with defenceman Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds).

An additional 12 players were assigned 'B' ratings indicating a potential second or third round selection, and 27 received 'C' designations indicating a potential fourth or fifth round candidate, while 44 received 'W' ratings indicating potential sixth or seventh round picks.

All 20 OHL member teams are represented on the list led by the Sarnia Sting and Windsor Spitfires with seven players each while the London Knights, Niagara IceDogs and Oshawa Generals trail with six.

The list includes 54 OHL forwards, 24 defencemen and 14 goaltenders.

2026 NHL Central Scouting October Players to Watch List - OHL

Players have been identified using the following criteria:

- A Rating - Indicates a first round candidate

- B Rating - Indicates a second or third round candidate

- C Rating - Indicates a fourth/fifth round candidate

- W Rating - Indicates a sixth/seventh round candidate

SKATERS

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM

A Ethan Belchetz LW Windsor Spitfires

A Alessandro Di Iorio C Sarnia Sting

A Nikita Klepov RW Saginaw Spirit

A Caleb Malhotra C Brantford Bulldogs

A Adam Novotny LW Peterborough Petes

A Chase Reid D Soo Greyhounds

A Brooks Rogowski C Oshawa Generals

A Ryan Roobroeck LW Niagara IceDogs

B Lucas Ambrosio D Erie Otters

B Egor Barabanov C Saginaw Spirit

B Ryder Cali C North Bay Battalion

B Jaxon Cover RW London Knights

B Vladimir Dravecky D Brantford Bulldogs

B Beckham Edwards C Sarnia Sting

B Colin Fitzgerald C Peterborough Petes

B Aiden O'Donnell LW Brantford Bulldogs

B Carter Stevens RW Guelph Storm

B Thomas Vandenberg C Ottawa 67's

B Braidy Wassilyn LW Niagara IceDogs

C Nathan Amidovski LW Ottawa 67's

C Alexander Bilecki D Kitchener Rangers

C Ryan Brown LW Sarnia Sting

C Callum Croskery D Soo Greyhounds

C Colin Feeley D Oshawa Generals

C Eric Frossard D Guelph Storm

C Layne Gallacher C Brantford Bulldogs

C Caden Harvey C Windsor Spitfires

C Leon Kolarik LW Peterborough Petes

C Jean-Christoph Lemieux LW Windsor Spitfires

C Adam Levac C Peterborough Petes

C Jalen Lobo LW Oshawa Generals

C Pierce Mbuyi LW Owen Sound Attack

C Brady Murnane D Oshawa Generals

C Ben Reisnecker D Niagara IceDogs

C Wesley Royston RW Erie Otters

C Ondrej Ruml D Ottawa 67's

C Rylan Singh D Guelph Storm

C Maksim Sokolovskii D London Knights

C Matej Stankoven C Brampton Steelheads

C Parker Vaughan RW North Bay Battalion

C Jacob Xu D Kitchener Rangers

C Cole Zurawski RW Owen Sound Attack

W Dryden Allen D Flint Firebirds

W Elliot Arnett D Owen Sound Attack

W Cohen Bidgood RW London Knights

W Ryder Carey C North Bay Battalion

W Tyler Challenger LW Erie Otters

W Nicholas Desiderio LW Barrie Colts

W Evgeny Dubrovtsev C North Bay Battalion

W Ivan Galiyanov C Niagara IceDogs

W Chase Gaughan C Sarnia Sting

W Justin Handsor D Barrie Colts

W Logan Hawery LW London Knights

W Rowan Henderson LW Sudbury Wolves

W Carter Hicks D Windsor Spitfires

W Kase Kamzik LW Sarnia Sting

W George Komadoski D Flint Firebirds

W Jasper Kuhta C Ottawa 67's

W Robin Kuzma C Kingston Frontenacs

W Yanis Lutz C Peterborough Petes

W Beksultan Makysh RW Windsor Spitfires

W Matthew Manza RW Sarnia Sting

W Quinn McKenzie C Soo Greyhounds

W Alex McLean C Guelph Storm

W Andre Mondoux D Kingston Frontenacs

W Zach Nyman D Brampton Steelheads

W Harris Pangretitsch D Soo Greyhounds

W Brody Pepoy C Saginaw Spirit

W Arseny Pronin RW North Bay Battalion

W Vladimir Provorov C Sudbury Wolves

W Andrew Robinson D Windsor Spitfires

W Joe Salandra RW Barrie Colts

W Vadim Smirnov LW Oshawa Generals

W Hunter Solomon D Soo Greyhounds

W Nicholas Sykora LW Owen Sound Attack

W Ben Wilmott C London Knights

W Cody Wood D London Knights

GOALTENDERS

RATING GOALTENDER TEAM

B Zachary Jovanovski Guelph Storm

C Maksim Corovic Brantford Bulldogs

C Michael Newlove Windsor Spitfires

C Jason Schaubel Kitchener Rangers

C Vladislav Yermolenko Niagara IceDogs

W Gavin Betts Kingston Frontenacs

W Peter Chlebowski Brampton Steelheads

W Jaden Cholette Oshawa Generals

W Ryder Fetterolf Ottawa 67's

W Matthew Humphries Niagara IceDogs

W Arvin Jaswal Barrie Colts

W Matthew Koprowski Owen Sound Attack

W Matthew Minchak Kingston Frontenacs

W Patrick Quinlan Sarnia Sting







