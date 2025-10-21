Fronts this Week: the Black and Gold Are Hitting the Road this Weekend

The Kingston Frontenacs are preparing for their first weekend away from Slush Puppie Place as they head to Guelph on Friday night before heading to Niagara on Saturday night. The Frontenacs enter the weekend third in the OHL's Eastern Conference standings with a 7-3-0-1 record and are coming off a weekend where the team showed great resiliency. After being shutout by the Ottawa 67's on home ice on Friday night, the Frontenacs beat the Oshawa Generals 7-1 and went back to Ottawa on Sunday afternoon and got some revenge, winning 4-2.

Friday, October 24th - at Guelph Storm - 7:07PM

The Frontenacs begin the weekend in Guelph looking to weather the Storm for the only time this season. They'll catch up with an old friend, as Ethan Miedema was traded to the Guelph Storm in the offseason.

The Storm are led by Carter Stevens (five goals, seven assists), and 2025 second overall pick Jaakko Wycisk (six goals, three assists), as there was a lot of changeover from last season. Guelph currently sits in eighth in the Western Conference with a 4-5-2-0 record.

Saturday, October 25th - at Niagara IceDogs - 7:00PM

After stopping in Guelph, the Fronts head to Niagara to square off with the IceDogs for the first time this season. The IceDogs are highly touted in the Eastern Conference with a 6-4-0-1 record, sitting in second place only due to divisional leaders being guaranteed the top two seeds.

It'll be a great measuring stick game for the Fronts as they face off against Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He (four goals, ten assists) and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Czata (nine goals, three assists). The Fronts also need to keep an eye on Ryan Roobroeck, one of the top prospects for the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft.

Next Home Game: Sunday, November 2nd - vs London Knights - 4:05PM - Barrack's Birthday Party







