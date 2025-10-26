Frontenacs Get 'Goalied' Saturday Night
Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
It was Saturday night hockey in Niagara as the Kingston Frontenacs made their way to the Meridian Centre for a date with the IceDogs.
Kingston would surrender the first goal of the game early in the first period, but that would be all the scoring in the first 20 minutes. The Frontenacs starting goaltender, Matthew Minchak, would make nine saves in the opening frame, while at the other end, Vladislav Yermolenko would stop all five Fronts shots he faced. The IceDogs would lead after period one. 1-0, the score.
Wacky, that's the only way the second period in Niagara can be described. Riley Patterson would get his fourth of the season for the IceDogs, shortly followed by Tomas Pobezal getting the Frontenacs on the board with his fourth of the season. Halfway through the second period, after a big hit in the Frontenacs defensive zone, Ethan IceDogs forward,Ethan Czata would throw punches against a defenceless Pobezal. Czata would be assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct, and Kingston would go to a five-minute power play. Unfortunately, the Frontenacs were unable to score with the man advantage. Upon the five-minute power play ending, nobody was in the penalty box to make it five-on-five hockey again. The IceDogs would be given a bench minor, and the Frontenacs would go on the power play again. Kingston couldn't solve Yermolenko despite the power play attempts. 2-1, the score after 40 minutes.
The IceDogs would slam the door on the Frontenacs in the third period. The Home team would score twice in the final frame, including an empty net goal from Hayden Reid. Final score from the Meridian Centre, 4-1 IceDogs.
The Frontenacs finish up a three game road trip next Saturday in Peterborough to take on the petes. The Frontenacs return to Slush Puppie Place on November 2nd, when the London Knights make their way to the Limestone city.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025
- Attack's Spirits Take a Hit in 4-2 Loss in Saginaw - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Come Away with a Point in Overtime Loss to Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Blank Otters, 5-0 - Flint Firebirds
- Cloutier's First Career Hat Trick Helps Spirit to 4-2 Win over Attack - Saginaw Spirit
- Egorov Denies 24; McCue Nets 8th Lifting Dogs Past Gens - Brantford Bulldogs
- Courville Earns First OHL Shutout as Otters Drop Road Trip Finale - Erie Otters
- Frontenacs Get 'Goalied' Saturday Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Drop First of Weekend Double-Header against Bulldogs - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day - October 26 - OTT at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Fronts Look to Get Back in the Win Column Saturday against the IceDogs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kitchener Rangers Saddle up for Saturday Clash with Barrie Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Owen Sound Attack - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Begin Weekend Home-And-Home with Bulldogs - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 11, Firebirds vs Otters - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Win, 4-3, Over Attack In A Shootout - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Get 'Goalied' Saturday Night
- Fronts Look to Get Back in the Win Column Saturday against the IceDogs
- Fronts Fall to Storm in First Game of the Weekend
- Frontenacs Travel to Guelph to Kick off Weekend Trip
- Gavin Betts Introduces 'Bettsy's Big Save' in Support of Canadian Blood Services