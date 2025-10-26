Frontenacs Get 'Goalied' Saturday Night

It was Saturday night hockey in Niagara as the Kingston Frontenacs made their way to the Meridian Centre for a date with the IceDogs.

Kingston would surrender the first goal of the game early in the first period, but that would be all the scoring in the first 20 minutes. The Frontenacs starting goaltender, Matthew Minchak, would make nine saves in the opening frame, while at the other end, Vladislav Yermolenko would stop all five Fronts shots he faced. The IceDogs would lead after period one. 1-0, the score.

Wacky, that's the only way the second period in Niagara can be described. Riley Patterson would get his fourth of the season for the IceDogs, shortly followed by Tomas Pobezal getting the Frontenacs on the board with his fourth of the season. Halfway through the second period, after a big hit in the Frontenacs defensive zone, Ethan IceDogs forward,Ethan Czata would throw punches against a defenceless Pobezal. Czata would be assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct, and Kingston would go to a five-minute power play. Unfortunately, the Frontenacs were unable to score with the man advantage. Upon the five-minute power play ending, nobody was in the penalty box to make it five-on-five hockey again. The IceDogs would be given a bench minor, and the Frontenacs would go on the power play again. Kingston couldn't solve Yermolenko despite the power play attempts. 2-1, the score after 40 minutes.

The IceDogs would slam the door on the Frontenacs in the third period. The Home team would score twice in the final frame, including an empty net goal from Hayden Reid. Final score from the Meridian Centre, 4-1 IceDogs.

The Frontenacs finish up a three game road trip next Saturday in Peterborough to take on the petes. The Frontenacs return to Slush Puppie Place on November 2nd, when the London Knights make their way to the Limestone city.







