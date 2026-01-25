Coneydogs Fall to Spits, 4-1

Published on January 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT- The Flint Firebirds tied the game in the second period but the Windsor Spitfires held them off as Flint was beaten, 4-1 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After a scoreless first period, the Spitfires opened the scoring midway through the second as Jakub Fibigr received a pass from Nathan Villeneuve. Fibigr walked in and went bar down to beat Mason Vaccari and put the Spits on top 1-0.

The Firebirds evened the score early in the third period when Darels Uljanskis picked up the puck off the boards and skated the blue line. He took his shot and beat Windsor's Joey Costanzo on the blocker side, to tie the game at one.

The Spitfires responded quickly after a delayed Birds penalty. Caden Harvey received a pass from Fibigr and found an open lane. He took a shot that barely beat Vaccari glove side to make the score 2-1.

Windsor added onto their lead with a shorthanded goal from Liam Greentree. He took a pass along the boards, skated in and took a shot that Vaccari stopped. The rebound popped back to him through and he guided it into the net, extending the lead to two. Conor Walton also tallied an empty net goal for the Spits in the final minute, pushing the lead to 4-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall played in his 200th OHL game...Darels Uljanskis recorded his sixth goal of the season. He has six goals and 13 assists in 21 games played...Windsor's Joey Costanzo made 29 saves on 30 shots.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back at the Dort Financial Center on Friday night to play the Barrie Colts. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

