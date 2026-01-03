Rangers Tie Game Late, But Fall to Colts in a Shootout
Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - Kitchener needed some more late game heroics, this time coming from Christian Humphreys with 44 seconds on the clock to extend the game to overtime. Both new forward editions, Dylan Edwards and Gabriel Chiarot factored in with an assist on the play.
The Rangers came close on a couple occasions in the overtime frame, but ultimately Arvin Jaswal was up to the task. The shootout took six round before Carter Lowe scored the game winner for the Colts leaving Kitchener with a solo point from the game.
Attendance: 7,075
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
BAR 0 - KIT 1
6:32 Haeden Ellis (7) - Cameron Arquette
BAR 1 - KIT 1
12:07 Carter Lowe (5) - Teague Vader
Second Period
BAR 2 - KIT 1 - PPG
10:40 Brad Gardiner (18) - Joe Salandra, Cole Emerton
Third Period
BAR 2 - KIT 2
19:17 Christian Humphreys (13) - Dylan Edwards, Gabriel Chiarot
Shootout:
Lam: Miss
Gardiner: Miss
Humphreys: Miss
Assadourian: Miss
Edwards: Goal
Salandra: Goal
Pridham: Miss
Desiderio: Miss
Romano: Miss
Crombie: Miss
Arquette: Miss
Lowe: Goal
The Numbers Game:
Shots: BAR 30 - KIT 34
Power play: BAR 1/4 - KIT 0/4
FO%: BAR 58% - KIT 42%
The Starting Goalies:
Arvin Jaswal (BAR) - 32/34 Saves, Two Goals Against, 5/6 in Shootout, Win
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 28/30 Saves, Two Goals Against, 4/6 in Shootout, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Rangers are off for a week before hosting the Oshawa Generals on Friday, January 9th. There will be a special pregame ceremony as we celebrate Brian Bellows as the second inductee to the Level of Legacy. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Barrie Colts' Alexander Assadourian battles Kitchener Rangers' Jason Schaubel
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026
- Frontenacs Flatten 67's, Break Nine-Gaming Winning Streak - Kingston Frontenacs
- Happy New Year Indeed as Bears Beat Bees, 5-3, Friday Night - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Tie Game Late, But Fall to Colts in a Shootout - Kitchener Rangers
- Knights Shut Out In First Game Of 2026 - London Knights
- Firebirds Blank Knights, 5-0 - Flint Firebirds
- Dennis Fires Hat-Trick in Bulldogs' 6-4 Defeat in Guelph - Brantford Bulldogs
- IceDogs Shine Headed into 2026 - Niagara IceDogs
- Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates - Sarnia Sting
- Ottawa Senators Reassign Matthew Andonovski to the Kitchener Rangers - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Open 2026 with Home Clash against the Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs up against a Nine Game Win Streak and the 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Sign Ferris State Commit Cameron Merrick - Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for December - OHL
- Game Day, Game 38, Firebirds at Knights - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Ryan Hutchison Officiates Final OHL Game in Windsor - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Tie Game Late, But Fall to Colts in a Shootout
- Ottawa Senators Reassign Matthew Andonovski to the Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Open 2026 with Home Clash against the Colts
- Rangers Close out the Year with 4-2 Win over Battalion
- Kitchener Caps off the Calendar Year with a Showdown in North Bay