Rangers Tie Game Late, But Fall to Colts in a Shootout

Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts' Alexander Assadourian battles Kitchener Rangers' Jason Schaubel

Kitchener, Ont. - Kitchener needed some more late game heroics, this time coming from Christian Humphreys with 44 seconds on the clock to extend the game to overtime. Both new forward editions, Dylan Edwards and Gabriel Chiarot factored in with an assist on the play.

The Rangers came close on a couple occasions in the overtime frame, but ultimately Arvin Jaswal was up to the task. The shootout took six round before Carter Lowe scored the game winner for the Colts leaving Kitchener with a solo point from the game.

Attendance: 7,075

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

BAR 0 - KIT 1

6:32 Haeden Ellis (7) - Cameron Arquette

BAR 1 - KIT 1

12:07 Carter Lowe (5) - Teague Vader

Second Period

BAR 2 - KIT 1 - PPG

10:40 Brad Gardiner (18) - Joe Salandra, Cole Emerton

Third Period

BAR 2 - KIT 2

19:17 Christian Humphreys (13) - Dylan Edwards, Gabriel Chiarot

Shootout:

Lam: Miss

Gardiner: Miss

Humphreys: Miss

Assadourian: Miss

Edwards: Goal

Salandra: Goal

Pridham: Miss

Desiderio: Miss

Romano: Miss

Crombie: Miss

Arquette: Miss

Lowe: Goal

The Numbers Game:

Shots: BAR 30 - KIT 34

Power play: BAR 1/4 - KIT 0/4

FO%: BAR 58% - KIT 42%

The Starting Goalies:

Arvin Jaswal (BAR) - 32/34 Saves, Two Goals Against, 5/6 in Shootout, Win

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 28/30 Saves, Two Goals Against, 4/6 in Shootout, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Rangers are off for a week before hosting the Oshawa Generals on Friday, January 9th. There will be a special pregame ceremony as we celebrate Brian Bellows as the second inductee to the Level of Legacy. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

