OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for December

Published on January 2, 2026







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Academic Players of the Month for December, recognizing dedication to excellence in the classroom.

East Division - Colin Feeley (Oshawa Generals)

Oshawa Generals defenceman Colin Feeley is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for December, posting a 98% average in Grade 12 studies through the University of Nebraska Online High School. Feeley excelled in a courseload that includes English, British Literature, Calculus, Psychology and Government/Politics.

"Colin is an exceptionally dedicated student whose consistent hard work sets a high standard for academic excellence," said Ryan Johnston, Head of Guidance at Maxwell Heights Secondary School in Oshawa. "His strong abilities and disciplined approach to learning have resulted in an outstanding performance across all subject areas."

A 6-foot-7, 190Ib. left-shot defender from Wyckoff, New Jersey, Feeley has five assists through 26 games in his first OHL season. Signed by the Generals as a free agent over the summer, Feeley is a 17-year-old who spent last season as Salisbury School in Connecticut. He is committed to Harvard University (NCAA).

Central Division - Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Niagara IceDogs rookie forward Ryerson Edgar is the Central Division Academic Player of the Month for December, achieving a 90% average in Grade 11 University-level studies at Governor Simcoe Secondary School. Edgar is currently studying Physics, English, Geography and is also doing a Co-op.

"Ryerson is an exceptional young man who has transitioned smoothly into the OHL, and has quickly figured out how to balance the rigours of academia and major junior hockey," said IceDogs Academic Advisor Tim Tope. "He demonstrates maturity beyond his years and has earned the respect of his teachers at Governor Simcoe."

Niagara's first round (10th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the York-Simcoe Express AAA program, Edgar has produced 20 points (7-13--20) through his first 30 OHL contests. The Holland Landing, ON native won a gold medal with Canada Red at the World U17 Challenge, recording three points (1-2--3) in five games. Edgar burst onto the OHL scene, registering a hat-trick along with an assist in just his second game on Sept. 21st vs. Sudbury.

Midwest Division - Alexander Bilecki (Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener Rangers sophomore blueliner Alexander Bilecki is the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for December, posting straight-A's in Grade 12 University-level studies through Blyth Academy Online. Bilecki is studying World History, Sports Analytics, Data Management and Advanced Functions.

"Alexander has worked hard to get ahead in acquiring his credits, and will graduate high school ahead of schedule," said Rangers Academic Advisor Dave Tennant. "He has shown a tremendous ability to manage his studies and a full hockey schedule, while understanding the importance of giving back to his community. Alexander has managed his time to be able to give back in ways such as attending school visits, hospital visits, corporate sponsor events, and more. His academic interests are varied and he takes great pride in his work. He is always quick to assist others in the classroom and is very approachable. He has his sights set on pursuing a combined degree in business and sports management."

A 17-year-old left-shot defenceman from Mississauga, ON, Bilecki has impressed with 15 points (6-9--15) over 36 games in his second OHL season. The former second round (31st overall) pick by the Rangers in 2024 also owns a plus/minus rating of plus-10. A 6-foot-2, 180Ib. rearguard, Bilecki has been selected to represent the Western Conference in the upcoming Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 14th in Peterborough. He's currently a B-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

West Division - Chase Gaughan (Sarnia Sting)

Sarnia Sting forward Chase Gaughan is the West Division Academic Player of the Month for December, achieving an average of 95% in Grade 12 studies through Commonwealth Charter Academy. Gaughan has excelled in Earth Sciences, Careers, English and Environmental Science courses.

"Chase quietly goes about his business on the ice and in the classroom," said Sting Academic Advisor Todd Whitlock. "He is diligent in managing his time and keeping up with his studies, and this is reflective in his classroom performance. He is personable and friendly, and an active contributor to community partnerships. He is a fine example of a student-athlete and positive representative for the Sting organization."

A 17-year-old right-wing from Annville, Pennsylvania, Gaughan has a goal and an assist through 21 games so far in 2025-26. The 6-foot-2, 167Ib. flank appeared in seven games with Sarnia in 2024-25, while spending most of the season with the GOHL's Strathroy Rockets where he produced 15 points (7-8--15) over 43 contests. The Sting selected Gaughan with their third round (45th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Palmyra Black Knights AAA program.

2025-26 OHL Academic Players of the Month

East Division

December - Colin Feeley (Oshawa Generals)

November - Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

October - Aiden O'Donnell (Oshawa Generals/Brantford Bulldogs)

Central Division

December - Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

November - Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

October - Cole Emerton (Barrie Colts)

Midwest Division

December - Alexander Bilecki (Kitchener Rangers)

November - Eric Frossard (Guelph Storm)

October - Lucas Ambrosio (Erie Otters)

West Division

December - Chase Gaughan (Sarnia Sting)

November - Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

October - Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)







