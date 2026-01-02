Ottawa Senators Reassign Matthew Andonovski to the Kitchener Rangers
Published on January 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Today the Ottawa Senators announced that they have reassigned defenceman, Matthew Andonovski to the Kitchener Rangers. Andonovski earned a spot on the Belleville Senators out of training camp and featured in three games for the American Hockey League affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Andonovski signed his ELC (Entry Level Contact) in July of 2024.
"We are excited to welcome Ando back to our team," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie."He brings experience and a presence on and off the ice that will be important to our team in the second half. This leaves us with 4 overage players and a situation we will have to address is the next week."
The Markham, Ontario native returns as the longest tenured Ranger suiting up in 240 games across four seasons - making his OHL debut during the 2021-22 season. In those games, Andonovski has scored 13 goals and added 60 assists for 73 points. He led all OHL defencemen in plus/minus rating (+58) during the 2023-24 season and was recognized as the Kitchener Rangers top defenceman two season in a row (2023-24 & 2024-25).
This transaction leaves the Kitchener Rangers with four overage skaters ahead of the trade deadline.
