Game Day - December 18 - GUE at NB

Published on December 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm are in North Bay for a battle with the Battalion.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Wild Wing to cheer on the team as the puck drops in North Bay. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Wild Wing by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at (519) 822-5191.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jaakko Wycisk

Has 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists) in 24 games this season

Had 1 goal and 2 assists through 3 games last week

Who to Watch - North Bay Battalion

Lirim Amidovski

9th round pick of the North Bay Battalion in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

121st overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 19 points (10 goals, 9 assists) in 30 games this season

Currently leads the Battalion in points and goals

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, January 2nd 2026 - Brantford Bulldogs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, January 4th 2026 - Peterborough Petes @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.