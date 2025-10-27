Jaakko Wycisk Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Published on October 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm forward Jaakko Wycisk is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording 1 goal and three assists over the two games this past weekend.

The 2025 2nd overall pick currently featured on Storm leader boards for points, goals, and assists with 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) through 13 games played. He is ranked 4th for rookie points in the league behind Nikita Klepov (SAG), Caleb Malhotra (BFD), and Levi Harper (SAG).

Wycisk opened up the weekend with a three point performance Friday night against Kingston, assisting on both the opening goal of the game and an empty net goal. He added to his point tally on Sunday assisting Storm blue liner, Noah Jenken, on the game winning goal.







