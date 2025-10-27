OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for October 20-26, 2025

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 26th.

Wolves' Kieron Walton Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Winnipeg Jets prospect Kieron Walton of the Sudbury Wolves is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, leading the league with eight points (3-5--8) over two victories.

The 6-foot-6 Walton kicked-off the weekend with a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the visiting Barrie Colts. He extended his point streak to six games with a season-high five points (2-3--5) on Sunday, helping Sudbury defeat the Peterborough Petes 8-2 on home ice.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Walton leads the Wolves with 15 points (7-8--15) through his first eight games of the season. He produced 38 goals, 54 assists and 92 points in 66 games during the 2024-25 campaign, and owns career figures consisting of 71 goals, 92 assists and 163 points over 185 regular season games, all with Sudbury. Walton was selected by the Winnipeg Jets with their sixth round (187th overall) pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and signed a three-year entry-level deal with the club on Apr. 7, 2025. The Wolves originally drafted Walton in the second round (28th overall) in 2022 from the North York Rangers AAA program.

Bulldogs' Ryerson Leenders Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .966 save percentage.

Leenders backstopped the Bulldogs to victory in Sarnia on Friday, turning aside 38-of-39 shots as Brantford won 3-1 despite being outshot 39-23. Leenders followed-up his first star effort with 18 more saves on Sunday night in Oshawa as the Bulldogs beat the Generals 4-1.

A 19-year-old from Nanticoke, ON, Leenders is 5-0-0-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .918 save percentage through six games this season. The fourth-year veteran owns a career mark of 72-46-10-1 with a 3.17 goals-against average and .903 save percentage with four shutouts over 135 regular season games between Brantford and Mississauga. Leenders was Buffalo's seventh round (219th overall) pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 179Ib. netminder was originally chosen by the Mississauga Steelheads in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Internationally, Leenders has won gold with Canada at both the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup as well as the IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship.

Storm's Jaakko Wycisk Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Guelph Storm forward Jaakko Wycisk is the OHL Rookie of the Week, scoring while recording three assists for four points over a pair of victories.

Wycisk turned in a first star performance on Friday night, scoring while adding two assists on goals by linemate Carter Stevens as the Storm defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 6-3 on home ice. He was back on the scoresheet on Sunday afternoon, seeing ice with the game on the line to record an assist on Noah Jenken's third period game-winner as Guelph defeated the Ottawa 67's 4-3.

A product of Tecumseh, ON, the 16-year-old Wycisk leads 2009-born OHL skaters with 13 points (6-7--13) through his first 13 games of the season. Selected by the Storm with the second overall pick of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Wycisk was last year's ALLIANCE U16 Player of the Year, guiding the Sun County Panthers to a second straight league title with 61 points (32-29--61) through 30 games during the regular season and a further 13 points (6-7--13) over 10 playoff outings. Wycisk also saw six games of action with the OJHL's Leamington Flyers in 2024-25. A prospect eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, Wycisk has been selected to represent Canada White at the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge set to take place in Truro, Nova Scotia from November 2-8.

Spirit Prospect Gensen Geldart Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Saginaw Spirit prospect Gensen Geldart of the Chatham Maroons is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording three goals, one assist and four points over a pair of victories.

Geldart lit the lamp for a hat-trick in Thursday's 6-2 Maroons road win over the Sarnia Legionnaires, finding the back of the net in the first, second and third periods. He was back on the scoresheet with an assist on Sunday, helping Chatham defeat the visiting LaSalle Vipers 6-3.

A 16-year-old from Toronto, Geldart spent last season with the GTHL's Vaughan Kings, recording seven points (1-6--7) over four games at the 2025 OHL Cup. The 6-foot-1, 173Ib. forward has 10 points (4-6--10) through 14 games with Chatham and was chosen by the Spirit with their fourth round (75th overall) pick last spring. He won an OHL Cup silver medal as an underage player with Vaughan in 2024.

