Edgar Breaks Through, Beaudoin Clinches OT

Published on October 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts demonstrated resilience and skill this past weekend, blending the promise of emerging talent with clutch performances from the roster. Rookie forward #37 Eamon Edgar made headlines by recording his first Ontario Hockey League goal, while veteran Cole Beaudoin delivered a decisive overtime winner to secure a thrilling home victory.

The weekend began on a challenging note in Sudbury on Friday, October 24, where the Colts fell 5-3 to the Wolves. Despite the defeat, Barrie's younger players, such as Eamon Edgar, who scored his first career OHL goal in the game, showcased determination and adaptability, gaining valuable experience that will serve them well as the season progresses. The contest provided a clear benchmark for areas of improvement while also highlighting flashes of the skill and competitiveness that define the team's identity.

Returning to Sadlon Arena on Saturday, October 25, the Colts rebounded in style with a dramatic 4-3 overtime triumph over the Kitchener Rangers. The game featured standout contributions from several key players, including Brad Gardiner, who helped build momentum during critical stretches, and Eamon Edgar, who scored his second goal of the weekend - a milestone moment for the 15-year-old forward and a reflection of the organization's commitment to developing the next generation of OHL talent. Kashawn Aitcheson also made his mark with a power-play goal, underscoring the Colts' proficiency on special teams. Ultimately, it was Cole Beaudoin's calm and decisive effort in overtime that secured the victory, igniting the home crowd and emphasizing Barrie's resilience under pressure.

Fans can catch all the weekend's action in the Barrie Colts Weekly Report, a narrated highlight pack featuring play-by-play and commentary from Thomas West:

Looking forward, the Colts will hit the road on Wednesday, October 30 to face the Brantford Bulldogs before returning home Thursday, October 31, for a special Halloween Theme night matchup at Sadlon Arena. Puck drops at 7:00 PM, and fans are encouraged to come in costume for a second intermission Halloween costume contest on the ice - a chance to celebrate with the team while enjoying an exciting night of OHL action.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.