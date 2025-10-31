Attack Acquire Royston from Otters

Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced this morning that the team has acquired 2007 born forward Wesley Royston in a trade with the Erie Otters. Going back to the Otters is fellow 2007 born forward Michael Dec.

"We are very excited to bring a player like Wesley Royston into the mix and while it's not easy giving up a player like Michael Dec, in order to get a player like Wesley that's what was needed" said DeGray. ":When we look at our group, I think we were lacking some size upfront and certainly filled that hole with the ability to bring Wesley in."

"Wesley is a big strong power forward that can add to the offence and create space for his teammates. We look forward to seeing Wesley in the Attack uniform on Saturday night and welcome Wesley's family to the organization" added DeGray.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound right winger from Oro-Medonte, Ontario was originally drafted by the Otters 24th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Wesley has played in 121 career OHL games, registering 20 goals, 15 assists for 35 points in 121. Recently, Royston received a C-Rating by NHL Central Scouting in their preliminary draft rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, which would rate him as a potential 4th or 5th round pick in June.

Royston is expected to join the team on Friday in time for practice and will see his first game action, wearing the number 19, on Saturday against the Sudbury Wolves, before facing his former team, the Erie Otters, on Sunday afternoon, all at the Bayshore. Reminder to fans that Saturday's game is now a 6pm start, with the Blue Jays game being shown the video board after the Attack game if a Game 7 is required, while Sunday's game is a 2pm start time.

The Attack would like to thank Michael Dec for his hardwork and dedication he has shown since joining the team part-time at the end of last season and full time for this season.







