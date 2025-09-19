Soto Picks up Four Points as Petes Beat Steelheads to Open 2025-26 Season
Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes centre Colin Fitzgerald takes shot
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, September 18, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Brampton Steelheads at the Peterborough Memorial Centre for their 2025-26 home opener presented by Oldies 96.7. The Petes scored three third period goals, winning the game by a score of 6-3.
Matthew Soto led the way for Peterborough, scoring once and adding three assists in his Petes debut. Brennan Faulkner scored twice, while Colin Fitzgerald and Leon Kolarik (first OHL goal and points) each had a goal and an assist in the game. Francis Parish scored, as Matthew Perreault (first OHL point), Genc Ula, and Adam Levac all had an assist. Easton Rye stopped 31/34, picking up his first win of the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (9:03) - Matthew Soto (1), Assists - Leon Kolarik (1), Colin Fitzgerald (1)
Brampton Goal (12:02) PP - Keaton Ardagh (1), Assists - Mason Zebeski (1), Sean Matthew Goyette (1)
Brampton Goal (13:32) - Julian Demiglio (1), Assist - MacGregor Richmond (1)
Peterborough Goal (17:39) PP - Leon Kolarik (1), Assists - Adam Levac (1), Matthew Soto (1)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (10:51) PP - Colin Fitzgerald (1), Assists - Matthew Perreault (1), Matthew Soto (2)
Third Period:
Brampton Goal (4:33) - David Green (1), Assists - Julian Demiglio (1), Kieran Witkowski (1)
Peterborough Goal (8:30) - Brennan Faulkner (1), Assists - Matthew Soto (3), Genc Ula (1)
Peterborough Goal (11:30) - Francis Parish (1), Unassisted
Peterborough Goal (19:11) EN - Brennan Faulkner (2), Unassisted
The Petes are back in action for their first road game of the season on Saturday, September 20 when they travel to Brantford to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Blake Gowan and goaltender Easton Rye
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Brody Partridge (right)
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Colin Fitzgerald takes shot
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2025
- Soto Picks up Four Points as Petes Beat Steelheads to Open 2025-26 Season - Peterborough Petes
- Generals Drop Season Opener to Battalion 4-2 - Oshawa Generals
- Colts Announce 2025 Home Opener Pregame Festivities - Barrie Colts
- Attack Look to Spoil Celebration in Season Opener in London - Owen Sound Attack
- Firebirds Sign Forward Bryson Morgan - Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Rangers Welcome Nedlaw Group as New Helmet Sponsor - Kitchener Rangers
- Guelph Storm Unveil Legends of the Storm Exhibit - Guelph Storm
- Attack Sign Noah Nelson Under OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Owen Sound Attack
- Christopher Soares Commits to Storm - Guelph Storm
- Sarnia Sting Sign Forward Jordan Bax - Sarnia Sting
- Gens Sign a Pair of Players Before Season Opener - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Announces 2025-26 Officiating Team - OHL
- Ethan Kindree Reassigned to OJHL Georgetown Raiders - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL Saturday Night Faceoff: Flint at Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Saturday Night Faceoff: Flint at Saginaw - Flint Firebirds
- Camputaro, Allen Latest Signings for Greyhounds - Soo Greyhounds
- Generals Head to North Bay for Season Opener against Battalion - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Soto Picks up Four Points as Petes Beat Steelheads to Open 2025-26 Season
- Novotný Scores Twice as Petes Wrap up Preseason with Shootout Win in Sarnia
- Petes Season Ticket Member BBQ Presented by Cogeco Returns on September 16
- Kolarik, McGregor Score in 3-2 Preseason Loss to Frontenacs
- Kolarik, Ula Score in Petes 3-2 Preseason Shootout Loss to Otters