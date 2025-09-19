Soto Picks up Four Points as Petes Beat Steelheads to Open 2025-26 Season

Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes centre Colin Fitzgerald takes shot

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes centre Colin Fitzgerald takes shot(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, September 18, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Brampton Steelheads at the Peterborough Memorial Centre for their 2025-26 home opener presented by Oldies 96.7. The Petes scored three third period goals, winning the game by a score of 6-3.

Matthew Soto led the way for Peterborough, scoring once and adding three assists in his Petes debut. Brennan Faulkner scored twice, while Colin Fitzgerald and Leon Kolarik (first OHL goal and points) each had a goal and an assist in the game. Francis Parish scored, as Matthew Perreault (first OHL point), Genc Ula, and Adam Levac all had an assist. Easton Rye stopped 31/34, picking up his first win of the season.

Peterborough Goal (9:03) - Matthew Soto (1), Assists - Leon Kolarik (1), Colin Fitzgerald (1)

Brampton Goal (12:02) PP - Keaton Ardagh (1), Assists - Mason Zebeski (1), Sean Matthew Goyette (1)

Brampton Goal (13:32) - Julian Demiglio (1), Assist - MacGregor Richmond (1)

Peterborough Goal (17:39) PP - Leon Kolarik (1), Assists - Adam Levac (1), Matthew Soto (1)

Peterborough Goal (10:51) PP - Colin Fitzgerald (1), Assists - Matthew Perreault (1), Matthew Soto (2)

Brampton Goal (4:33) - David Green (1), Assists - Julian Demiglio (1), Kieran Witkowski (1)

Peterborough Goal (8:30) - Brennan Faulkner (1), Assists - Matthew Soto (3), Genc Ula (1)

Peterborough Goal (11:30) - Francis Parish (1), Unassisted

Peterborough Goal (19:11) EN - Brennan Faulkner (2), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action for their first road game of the season on Saturday, September 20 when they travel to Brantford to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

