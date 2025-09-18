Camputaro, Allen Latest Signings for Greyhounds

Published on September 18, 2025

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this morning the signing of two players from the Program's 2024 Draft Class.

Today, goaltender William Camputaro and defenceman Isaiah Allen made it official signing their OHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Camputaro was originally selected in the 4th Round (80th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection by the Hounds.

"William had a great camp with us, showing a relentless work ethic and a real ability to battle in the crease. Combined with his size and athleticism, he has an exciting future with the Hounds as we continue to build our goaltending depth," explained Raftis.

The 17-year old native of North York, ON appeared in 19 games one season ago (2024-25) for the St. Michael's Buzzers of the OJHL recording a 7-6-2 win/loss record to go along with a 2.76 GAA and .903 SV%.

"I am honoured and humbled to be a part of such a strong and committed organization. I would love to thank my family, friends, and most importantly God for blessing me with this opportunity," said William.

Allen was originally selected in the 10th Round (200th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection by the Hounds.

'Isaiah continues to develop, and his physicality combined with his rangy size adds a strong presence on the blue line. As a late-2008 birth year, he's taking important strides in his growth as a defender," explained Raftis.

A 16-year old native of Milton, ON, he appeared in 44 games in 2024-25 with the Blind River Beavers of the NOJHL recording 2 goals and 9 assists, good for 11 points.

"I'm very excited to be joining such a strong culture and family with the Soo Greyhounds. I'd like to thank the organization for believing in me, as well as my family, friends, coaches, and most importantly God, for supporting me every step of the way," stated Allen.







