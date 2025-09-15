Attack Welcome Noah Roberts to the Den in Trade with Sudbury Wolves

Published on September 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced this afternoon that the team has acquired Noah Roberts in a trade with the Sudbury Wolves. The Wolves will receive a 3rd round pick in 2026 (OS), 5th round pick in 2028 (PBO) and 5th round pick in 2029 (OS).

"We are all very excited about the opportunity of bringing Noah Roberts to Owen Sound" DeGray said when asked about acquiring Roberts. "Noah has proven over the last number of years of being a hard to play against tough nose defender. He will be a welcomed addtion to our group on the blueine. He will play big minutes and is an elite penalty killer, and a shot blocker. We would like to welcome Noah and his family to the Attack organization."

The 6-foot-1, left-shot defender from Uxbridge, ON was originally drafted by the Bulldogs as a 53rd overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Sleection. Noah played 142 regular season games with the Bulldogs and was then dealt to Sudbury in a trade during the 2024/25 regular season.

"We're excited to bring Noah in" said Attack Head Coach Scott Wray when asked about acquiring Roberts. "We were looking for a guy that brings a lot of passion to the game and team toughness and he checks both boxes."

During his time with Sudbury, Roberts played 28 games with the Wolves recording 5 points.

"Noah will bring in a lot of winning experience from his time with the Bulldogs (Brantford). We also think Noah is a perfect fit for the Western Conference."

Welcome to the Bears Den Noah!

In an unrelated roster move, the Attack have parted way with Declan Waddick as he cleared waivers. We want to thank Waddick for his dedication, hard work and commitment to the Attack during his time in Owen Sound wishing him well in his next steps.







