Niagara IceDogs Join St. Catharines Terry Fox Run, Helping Raise $112K for Cancer Research

Published on September 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







St Catharines, ONT - The spirit of determination and hope was on full display earlier this week, as hundreds of community members gathered at the Port Dalhousie Waterfront for the annual Terry Fox Run, raising $112,000 for cancer research.

Participants of all ages took part in the non-competitive event, running, walking, biking - even pushing strollers - along the scenic lakeside route of the annual Terry Fox Run. Smiles were abundant as friends, families, and teammates came together for a cause that continues to unite Canadians across the country.

Local organizations and youth sports teams turned out in full force, infusing the event with energy and enthusiasm and underscoring the strength of community support in the ongoing battle against cancer.

Before the run, a moving speech was delivered by Giant FM's Darlene Check, this year's recipient of the Award of Courage, presented by the Niagara IceDogs. The award honours individuals who have faced the battle against cancer with extraordinary resilience. Check's emotional story served as a poignant reminder of the lives touched by cancer and the impact of fundraising efforts like the Terry Fox Run.







