Monthly Matchups - September 2025

The 2025/2026 regular season gets underway on Friday, September 19th at the Sleeman Centre when the Erie Otters visit the Royal City.

The Storm closed out the pre-season on Friday, September 12th in a 6-3 loss against the Brantford Bulldogs. The Storm played 6 games through the pre-season, skating to a 3-3-0-0 record against eastern conference foe in the Brampton Steelheads, Brantford Bulldogs, and Oshawa Generals.

2025 Pre-Season Stats and Standouts

Free agent Christopher Soares leads the OHL with 2 short handed goals

Colin Ellsworth leads all goaltenders with 1.00 goals against average and a 0.964 save percentage

2nd overall pick Jaakko Wycisk sits 2nd in rookie scoring with 5 points (3 goals and 2 assists) through 5 games

Simon Belohorsky sits 9th in rookie scoring with 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) through 3 games

September Games

Friday, September 19th 2025 - Erie @ Guelph - 7:07pm

Saturday, September 20th 2025 - Guelph @ Barrie 7:30pm

Friday, September 26th 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph 7:07pm

Saturday, September 27th 2025 - Guelph @ Saginaw 7:05pm

