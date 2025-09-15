Monthly Matchups - September 2025
Published on September 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The 2025/2026 regular season gets underway on Friday, September 19th at the Sleeman Centre when the Erie Otters visit the Royal City.
The Storm closed out the pre-season on Friday, September 12th in a 6-3 loss against the Brantford Bulldogs. The Storm played 6 games through the pre-season, skating to a 3-3-0-0 record against eastern conference foe in the Brampton Steelheads, Brantford Bulldogs, and Oshawa Generals.
2025 Pre-Season Stats and Standouts
Free agent Christopher Soares leads the OHL with 2 short handed goals
Colin Ellsworth leads all goaltenders with 1.00 goals against average and a 0.964 save percentage
2nd overall pick Jaakko Wycisk sits 2nd in rookie scoring with 5 points (3 goals and 2 assists) through 5 games
Simon Belohorsky sits 9th in rookie scoring with 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) through 3 games
September Games
Friday, September 19th 2025 - Erie @ Guelph - 7:07pm
Saturday, September 20th 2025 - Guelph @ Barrie 7:30pm
Friday, September 26th 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph 7:07pm
Saturday, September 27th 2025 - Guelph @ Saginaw 7:05pm
To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2025
- Monthly Matchups - September 2025 - Guelph Storm
- Erie Otters Announce Multi-Media Partnership with Gem City Sports Podcast Network - Erie Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Monthly Matchups - September 2025
- Pre-Season Game Day - September 12 - GUE at BFD
- Jr. Stormers Kids Club Sponsored by Domino's Pizza Guelph Back for a Second Season
- Illia Shybinskyi Commits to Storm
- Seven Members of Storm City to Attend NHL Camps and Prospect Tournaments