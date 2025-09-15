Wolves Complete Trade with the Attack

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves Rob Papineau announced today that a trade has been completed with the Owen Sound Attack.

The Sudbury Wolves have acquired the 2026 Owen Sound 3rd round selection, the 2028 Peterborough 5th round selection, and the 2029 Owen Sound 5th round selection, in exchange for overage defenceman Noah Roberts.

"We thank Noah for his leadership and time in Sudbury", expressed Rob Papineau. "He is an outstanding person. With the overage rules, we needed and wanted to get down to three prior to the season starting. We wish Noah success in Owen Sound."

With this trade, the Sudbury Wolves enter the season with an overage group of Chase Coughlan, Gavin Ewles, and Alex Pharand. The Wolves are preparing for their season opener this Friday, September 19th, as they'll face the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm at the Sudbury Community Arena.

