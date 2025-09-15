Firebirds Fall to Spitfires in Preseason Finale, 8-5

Published on September 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







LASALLE, Ont. - The Windsor Spitfires scored three power play goals and went on to beat the Flint Firebirds, 8-5, on Sunday afternoon at the Vollmer Complex. Five different Firebirds scored in what was Flint's 2025 preseason finale.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Windsor opened the scoring in the first period when Max Brocklehurst gathered a loose puck in the slot. He loaded up and darted a shot high past Noah Bender to make the score 1-0.

The Firebirds answered five minutes later as Josh Colosimo carried the puck down the right wing and into the attacking zone. From the right circle he flicked a wrist shot that beat Carter Froggett's glove and the score was tied.

The Spitfires got another one though less than a minute later when Brocklehurst was again open in the slot. From the edge of the left circle, he sent a shot past Bender's glove and Windsor took a 2-1 lead.

Windsor struck for two more goals in the first minute of the second period, with both coming on the power play. First, Jean-Christoph Lemieux buried a shot just six seconds into the middle frame, then Ethan Garden found the back of the net 44 seconds later and the score was 4-1.

Flint got one back though after Lucas Nutting found Jeremy Martin streaking down the left wing. He strode with the puck and snapped a shot past Froggett's blocker to cut the deficit back to two.

The Spits added another goal from Garden late in the second to extend their advantage to 5-2. But the Birds responded in waning moments of the period with a shorthanded goal. Charlie Murata poked the puck to Hayden Reid who sped toward the net from the right wing. He deked and slid the puck past Froggett to make it 5-3.

Windsor grabbed a power play goal from Owen Outwater just over five minutes into the third. Flint then answered with one from Chris Thibodeau which cut the lead to two.

Ethan Belchetz struck for Windsor and Chase Hull answered late in the third for the Firebirds. Garden then converted an empty-netter for his hat trick which brought the score to its 8-5 final.

The Firebirds concluded the preseason with a 2-2-0-0 record while Windsor finished at 3-1-0-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Josh Colosimo scored two goals in two preseason games. He had three goals in 41 games during his first OHL season in 2024-25...Chris Thibodeau led the Firebirds with three goals in the preseason...Windsor outshot Flint, 31-28.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will begin their regular season on Saturday, September 20 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit. Puck drop at the Dow Event Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







