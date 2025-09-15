Rangers Complete 59th Annual General Meeting

Published on September 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club hosted its 59th Annual General Meeting on Monday, August 25th.

COO, Joe Birch provided a summary of last seasons financial picture as well as an overview of the organization's goals and targets for the coming season. As well, Joe reported that progress of the clubs summer renovations has met and exceeded the clubs expectations.

The membership passed all 4 motions distributed in the information circular unanimously.

Nomination Committee member Eric Davis presented the work of the committee and proposal of a 9 person slate to serve as the board of directors for the upcoming season. This was approved by the membership unanimously.

The board of directors serves as an essential sounding board for season ticket holders within the organization. As the governing body responsible for strategic decision-making, they play a pivotal role in ensuring that season ticket holders' concerns, feedback, and aspirations are heard and addressed. Season ticket holders are responsible for voting on the composition of the board and play a critical role in the governance structure.

2025-26 Kitchener Rangers Board of Directors:

Chair: Jeff Emrich

1st Vice Chair: Don Fraser

Treasurer: Les McAuslan

Secretary: Rob Orendi

Member at Large: Ashley Howat

Member at Large: Tristan Huntington

Member at Large: Norm Leblond

Member at Large: Shawn McKelvie

Member at Large: Ted Scharf

"On behalf of our board of directors, I take great privilege in serving as Chair of the club for the 2025-2026 season. These are exciting times both on and off the ice. We look forward to Fridays at the Aud beginning with the home opener September 19th"

Jeff Emrich

Chairman & Alternate Governor







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.