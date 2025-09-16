OHL Friday Night Faceoff: Owen Sound at London

Published on September 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The 2025-26 OHL season gets going in style with the first edition of OHL Friday Night Faceoff presented by Rogers TV and Cogeco. Fans can watch the action free across FloHockey's YouTube, X, and Facebook pages, as well as on the OHL's Facebook page and the pages of the participating teams.

We open the 2025-26 OHL Season with the spotlight on Canada Life Place in London, where the defending champion London Knights host the Owen Sound Attack. It will be a special night as the Knights raise both their 2025 Memorial Cup championship banner and their 2024-25 J. Ross Robertson Cup banner after winning back-to-back OHL titles. London once again comes into the season with high expectations, even with a number of stars away at NHL camps to start the year.

The matchup brings together two Midwest Division rivals, each with plenty of young talent eager to make an impression. In London, Logan Hawery and Jaxon Cover are looking to take big steps forward as they enter their NHL Draft-eligible seasons. For Owen Sound, Max Delisle, the fifth overall pick from the most recent OHL Priority Selection, adds another exciting layer to an already deep lineup. Max's older brother Tristan, provides a steady presence, giving this game a unique family storyline. The Attack also features draft-eligible names to watch in Cole Zurawski and Pierce Mbuyi, both coming off strong summers with Team Canada and ready to carry that momentum into the OHL season.

Fans can tune in live and free beginning with pregame coverage at 6:30 pm ahead of puck drop at 7:00 pm. As part of the new media partnership between the OHL and FloSports, a free Friday Night Faceoff matchup will be featured every week throughout the 2025-26 season across FloHockey's social platforms. Subscribers can continue to watch every OHL game all season long on FloHockey.tv and the FloSports app.







