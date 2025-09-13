Attack Make Roster Moves Ahead of Final Pre-Season Game

Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack have made some roster moves ahead of their final pre-season game against the North Bay Battalion in North Bay on Saturday afternoon. The Attack have added two goaltenders, Zack Irvin and Noah Kraus as emergency call ups, as well as forward Noah Nelson to a tryout agreement. All three will play on Saturday in North Bay. The Attack also reduced their roster by one on Friday, releasing third year defensemen Gabriel Smith.

Smith played in two seasons with the Attack tallying 1 goals and 3 assists in 75 career games. The Attack would like to thank Gabe for his commitment to the team, both on and off the ice and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

The Addition of Irvin and Kraus comes out of necessity with the teams three signed goaltenders still away at their respective NHL camps, Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils), Carter George (LA Kings) and Matthew Koprowski (St. Louis Blues). Zack Irvin was with the Attack for training camp in late August and showed very well, while Noah Kraus joins the team for the weekend from the Lindsay Muskies of the OJHL. Nelson comes to the Attack on a tryout agreement after four seasons with the Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs, where he played a combined 197 games registering 19 goals and 35 assists.

Irvin will wear #1 this weekend, while Kraus will sport the #30 and Nelson will wear #11.

The Attack close out the regular season against the North Bay Battalion on Saturday at 4pm in North Bay. They will then continue to be road warriors, preparing to open the OHL regular season in London on Friday, September 19th, followed by a trip to Barrie on Thursday, September 25th before returning home for the grand re-opening of the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in a double header home opening weekend against the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, September 27th at 7pm, then the Colts on the first Investment Planning Counsel Sunday of the season on Sunday, September 28th at 2pm, with a skate with the team to follow the game.







