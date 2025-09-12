10 Firebirds Attending NHL Camps
Flint Firebirds News Release
As the Firebirds gear up for the 2025-26 season, ten players have been given the opportunity to participate in NHL Rookie Camps.
Anaheim Ducks
Darels Uljanskis - 2024 7th round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets
Mason Vaccari - Free agent invite
Edmonton Oilers
Nathan Day - 2023 6th round pick - signed NHL entry-level contract with Edmonton (Eligible to play in AHL/ECHL for Edmonton during 2024-25 season)
Connor Clattenburg - 2024 5th round pick - signed NHL entry-level contract with Edmonton (Eligible to play in AHL/ECHL for Edmonton during 2024-25 season)
Los Angeles Kings
Jimmy Lombardi - 2025 4th round pick
Montreal Canadiens
Matthew Wang - Free agent invite
Nashville Predators
Alex Kostov - Free agent invite
New York Rangers
Nathan Aspinall - 2024 5th round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning
Kaden Pitre - 2024 6th round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs
Rylan Fellinger - 2025 6th round pick
Flint will open the 2025-26 regular season on the road against the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. The Firebirds' home opener will take place one week later, Saturday, September 27, against the Niagara IceDogs, with a 7 p.m. scheduled puck drop at the Dort Financial Center. Tickets for the home opener and each of Flint's 34 home games are available now via Etix.com.
