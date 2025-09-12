10 Firebirds Attending NHL Camps

Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







As the Firebirds gear up for the 2025-26 season, ten players have been given the opportunity to participate in NHL Rookie Camps.

Anaheim Ducks

Darels Uljanskis - 2024 7th round pick

Columbus Blue Jackets

Mason Vaccari - Free agent invite

Edmonton Oilers

Nathan Day - 2023 6th round pick - signed NHL entry-level contract with Edmonton (Eligible to play in AHL/ECHL for Edmonton during 2024-25 season)

Connor Clattenburg - 2024 5th round pick - signed NHL entry-level contract with Edmonton (Eligible to play in AHL/ECHL for Edmonton during 2024-25 season)

Los Angeles Kings

Jimmy Lombardi - 2025 4th round pick

Montreal Canadiens

Matthew Wang - Free agent invite

Nashville Predators

Alex Kostov - Free agent invite

New York Rangers

Nathan Aspinall - 2024 5th round pick

Tampa Bay Lightning

Kaden Pitre - 2024 6th round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rylan Fellinger - 2025 6th round pick

Flint will open the 2025-26 regular season on the road against the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. The Firebirds' home opener will take place one week later, Saturday, September 27, against the Niagara IceDogs, with a 7 p.m. scheduled puck drop at the Dort Financial Center. Tickets for the home opener and each of Flint's 34 home games are available now via Etix.com.







