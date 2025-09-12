Spitfires Sign Comedian Russell Peters to OHL Player Agreement

Windsor, ON - The Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are proud to announce the signing of world-renowned comedian Russell Peters to an OHL Standard Player Agreement / one-day contract. While best known for selling out arenas with laughter, Peters also brings a surprising set of skills to the rink.

A former amateur boxer, Peters brings added toughness to the squad, but toughness isn't all he's bringing. As an accomplished DJ, Peters is expected to take full control of the locker room playlist, ensuring the beats are as tight as the team's forecheck. From warmup bangers to post-game celebrations, the Spits' music game just got a major upgrade.

And of course, Peters' trademark humor will help keep the dressing room light and the spirits high for the 2025/2026 season.

While Peters' on-ice debut may be brief, the Spitfires are thrilled to have him join the squad-even if just for a day. "Russell embodies our No Limits mentality," said General Manager Bill Bowler. "He's tough, he's creative, and he knows how to keep a room together. That's the kind of teammate any team would want."

Fans are encouraged to bid on his signed Jersey and contract kit with 100% of the proceeds going to local charity via the Spitfires' foundation.

Jersey up for auction at 2:00PM Friday September 12th. Visit www.windsorspitfires.com for auction information.







