Preseason Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Soo Greyhounds

Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (0-2-0-2) host the Soo Greyhounds (1-0-0-1) on Friday, September 9th at Midland Civic Arena.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05pm.

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Sunday, September 7th, against the Windsor Spitfires at Chatham Memorial Arena. The Spirit fell 7-3 against the Spitfires, marking their second regulation loss this preseason. Rookie defenseman Levi Harper had two points (1G-1A), while Dima Zhilkin scored his team-leading sixth goal of the preseason.

The Soo Greyhounds fell in a shootout to the Sudbury Wolves on Friday, September 5th at Sudbury Community Arena. Brady T Smith scored twice while Christopher Brown notched a goal and an assist in the 6-5 loss.

This season:

This will be the first of two meetings between the Greyhounds and the Spirit this preseason, with Sunday, September 14th being the final pre-season game for both teams at GFL Memorial Gardens. In the 2025-2026 Season, the Greyhounds and Spirit will face off eight separate times, opening the season together on Friday, September 19th in the Soo.

Players to Watch:

Dima Zhilkin has been Saginaw's offensive catalyst in the preseason. Named to the OHL's First All-Rookie team in 2025, he leads the team with 6G-1A-7P in just three preseason contests. The Spirit have also seen an encouraging start to the preseason from rookie forward Ryan Hanrahan. Saginaw's 13th overall selection in 2025, the 6'1" center has a goal and three assists in four preseason games.

The Spirit have nine players absent from tonight's game as they attend NHL rookie camps: Zayne Parekh (CGY), Nic Sima (CBJ), Hayden Barch (NSH), Michael Misa (SJ), Carson Harmer, Stepan Shurygin (UTA), Xander Velliaris (VAN), Miroslav Satan (WSH), Jacob Cloutier (WPG).

Greyhounds defenseman Callum Croskery is tied with Christopher Brown for the team's preseason scoring lead. In two games played, Croskery has notched two goals and an assist, holding onto a +3 plus/minus rating. The 17-year-old is set to enter his rookie season with the Greyhounds after moving from the USHL to the OHL over the summer.

The Greyhounds have five players attending NHL rookie camps this week: Landon Miller (DET), Brady Martin (NSH), Jordan Charon (PIT), Travis Hayes (PIT), Marco Mignosa (TB).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WAS)

The Soo's NHL Drafted Players:

Travis Hayes (PIT)

Marco Mignosa (TB)

Jordan Charon (PIT)

Brady Martin (NSH)

