Novotný Scores Twice as Petes Wrap up Preseason with Shootout Win in Sarnia

Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Sarnia, ON) - On Friday, September 12, the Peterborough Petes travelled to Sarnia to take on the Sarnia Sting for their final game of the 2025 OHL preseason. The Petes won the game in a shootout by a score of 6-5.

Colin Fitzgerald led the way for Peterborough, scoring once and adding two assists, while also scoring in the shootout. Adam Novotný (2) and Gerry DiCunzolo both scored their first goals as a Pete. Caden Taylor scored his third goal in two preseason games, while also picking up an assist. Braydon McCallum and Matthew Perreault both had two assists in the game. Yanis Lutz also had an assist, his fourth in as many preseason games. Easton Rye stopped 29/34 for the win, also stopping 4/6 in the shootout.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Sarnia Goal (9:03) - Beckham Edwards (4), Assist - Ryan Brown (6)

Peterborough Goal (12:22) PP - Caden Taylor (3), Assist - Colin Fitzgerald (2), Matthew Perreault (1)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:14) - Adam Novotný (1), Assists - Caden Taylor (2), Braydon McCallum (2)

Peterborough Goal (4:25) - Colin Fitzgerald (2), Unassisted

Peterborough Goal (7:42) PP - Adam Novotný (2), Assists - Braydon McCallum (3), Yanis Lutz (4)

Peterborough Goal (19:34) - Gerry DiCunzolo (1), Assists - Colin Fitzgerald (3), Matthew Perreault (2)

Third Period:

Sarnia Goal (7:18) - Ruslan Karimov (2), Assists - Easton Walos (2), Matthew Manza (2)

Sarnia Goal (8:10) - Kaden Aucoin (2), Assists - Beckham Edwards (1), Jack Van Volsen (1)

Sarnia Goal (14:29) - Kaden Aucoin (3), Assists - Carson Hall (2), Ruslan Karimov (2)

Sarnia Goal (18:29) - Ryan Brown (1), Assists - Matthew Manza (3), Jordan Bax (2)

Shootout Goals

Colin Fitzgerald (PBO)

Matthew Manza (SAR)

Leon Kolarik (PBO)

Jordan Bax (SAR)

Braydon McCallum (PBO)

The Petes are back in action for their opening game of the 2025-26 OHL season on Thursday, September 18, when they host the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.







