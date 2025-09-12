Erie Otters Announce First of It's Kind Keystone Partnership with Rebich Investments

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Erie Otters are proud to announce Rebich Investments as the team's first-ever Keystone Partner, the highest level of partnership within the organization's newly structured sponsorship program.

This Keystone Partnership is the first of its kind in the CHL-an exclusive, top-tier position, where a single brand is integrated into every facet of the experience.

The Keystone Partner package represents the most comprehensive and visible sponsorship inventory offered in the CHL. As Keystone Partner, Rebich Investments will hold unmatched visibility inside Erie Insurance Arena-from prominent in-ice logos and dasher boards to aisle entry signage and concourse displays. The partnership also extends into the digital space with integrated social media features, branded content, and community activations that connect directly with Otters fans and the community at large.

Otters Managing Partner Jeremy Wood-Ross spoke about Rebich's impact in the Erie community and what this partnership means for the organization.

"The Keystone Partner position represents the very top of our sponsorship ladder," said Wood-Ross. "The Keystone Partner stands at the very center of our fan experience. We designed it for one partner whose brand would become synonymous with the Erie Otters Hockey Club. Rebich Investments' commitment to Erie and their support of our vision made them the perfect fit to support our clubs growth both as a business and in the community."

Rebich Investments President Todd Rebich remarked on the impact the partnership will have on both organizations.

"We feel privileged and honored to deepen our commitment to both the Erie Otters and the Erie Community," said Rebich. "The Otters feel strongly about strengthening their connection to the local community indefinitely into the future. Rebich Investments wants to help them strengthen their presence in the Erie Area for many years to come. The Otters are one of Erie's great community members."

Rebich Investments will also play a leading role in fan-facing experiences, including sponsored giveaways and community initiatives throughout the 2025-26 season.

This season's list of theme nights and giveaways alongside Rebich Investments include Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 30) and Otters backpack giveaway, Bears and Beers Night (Nov. 26) and Otters Apron giveaway, Between the Benches Night (Nov. 29) and Kris Mallette Bobblehead giveaway, and St. Patrick's Day Celebration (Mar. 13) and Otters St. Patrick's Day Replica Jersey giveaway.

From the opening face-off to the final buzzer-and deep into the playoffs-Rebich's presence will power every game-day experience for the Erie Otters and our fans.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to collaborate with Rebich Investments on this landmark partnership and look forward to a bright future.







