2025-26 Season Preview: Owen Sound Attack

Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack (33-27-5-3) enter the 2025-26 campaign with a roster that blends high-end talent, promising youth, and one of the OHL's elite goaltenders. Last spring, their playoff run was cut short by the eventual Memorial Cup champion London Knights in a four-game sweep, and the Attack now look to take the next step forward.

All eyes will be on Carter George, the Los Angeles Kings prospect and widely considered one of the league's premier netminders, as he returns for what could be his final OHL season. Up front, Owen Sound boasts breakout potential in Michael Dec and Cole Zurawski. Dec brings offensive creativity in his first full year in the lineup, while Zurawski, fresh off a strong rookie campaign, has emerged as one of the league's top young shooters. They'll be joined by sophomore sensation Pierce Mbuyi, the reigning OHL Rookie of the Year and a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and veteran blueliner David Bedkowski.

The season's defining storyline, however, may center around George - both his performance in the crease and his future. With World Junior duties on the horizon and the possibility of trade speculation later in the year, his path could dictate the Attack's ceiling.

Recent Transactions

*- denotes conditional draft pick

DATE TEAM TRANSF. TO TEAM TRANSF.

Jun. 24 OS James Petrovski PBO OS 3 2026

PBO 2 2027

PBO 5 2028

PBO 3 2029

Jun. 18 NB Jacob Therrien OS KIT 3 2026

OS 5 2028

OS 2 2029

OS 4 2029*

Futures Watch - a list of some of the new faces fans should be keeping an eye on as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Five Questions Heading Into 2025-26:

After a first-round exit in last spring's OHL Playoffs, the Owen Sound Attack enter 2025-26 with a mix of fresh faces and key returnees. To gain insight into what lies ahead, we asked three media members who closely cover the team to share their perspectives on the biggest storylines for the upcoming season.

1. Who is your breakout candidate?

Matt Hermiz (Play-by-play, Bayshore Broadcasting): Michael Dec - he joins the Attack full-time this season after putting up nine points (4-5-9) in eight games as an alternate player during the 2024-25 campaign and is committed to play for Cornell University in 2027-28. He is one of many players who are now playing hockey in the OHL since the NCAA rule change last year, which made CHL players eligible. Dec played prep hockey for St. Andrew's College last season and was their leading scorer. He is a highly skilled forward who can skate, play with pace and handle the puck extremely well. He should have plenty of opportunity to play a prominent role in the Attack lineup and on the power play. Preseason projections are a fool's game... but it's not hard to imagine Dec scoring 30-plus goals and 70-plus points for the Attack this season.

Fred Wallace (PA Announcer & Long-time broadcast voice, Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre): Harry Nansi - That may seem strange since Harry is already drafted by the Leafs. However, last year he scored four times in his first seven games, but managed just three more the rest of the way. If he finds his confidence & competes thoroughly, he could/should be a breakout player.

Greg Cowan (Reporter, Owen Sound Sun Times): Michael Dec - The Cornell commit had an eight-game audition with the team last year while enrolled at St. Andrew's College. He scored four times and added five assists. He grew up in Mississauga, where his family billeted Steelheads players, and he's one of the most creative and most imaginative offensive players I've seen come through Owen Sound. He'll have a big season. Is this the first you're hearing of him, maybe? Well, he's not the biggest guy in the world, but he's going to be a big presence on the team this year.

Mark McKelvie (Play-by-play, Rogers TV): Michael Dec - Attack fans got a glimpse of Dec's high-end talent through 8 appearances last season. He brought electricity with his playmaking and shot, including scoring multiple timely goals. Now a full-time contributor, Dec will get every opportunity to put up big points, and I expect he'll excel.

Adrien Mousseau (Colour commentator, Rogers TV): Cole Zurawski - Watch out for Cole Zurawski to break out this coming season. After a 16-goal campaign last year, Cole is poised to double that number this season. Going into his second OHL season, Cole already possesses one of the most lethal shots in all of the OHL. Add that to his elite skating abilities, Cole is not afraid to shoot the puck, and unlike a lot of young players, he can score from distance. The potential combination of him and Michael Dec this season, a pure passer, will make Cole a prime candidate for a breakout season.

2. What's the Attack's biggest question mark entering 2025-26?

Hermiz: How will the crease sort itself out? - Owen Sound's goaltending depth is an immense strength. It's anchored by 19-year-old Los Angeles Kings prospect and Canadian World Junior goaltender Carter George. Trenten Bennett, a fourth-round pick of the New Jersey Devils at the 2025 NHL Draft, is also in the mix this season. And Matthew Koprowski is entering his second full-time season in the OHL, and is joining the St Louis Blues at camp this month after receiving an undrafted free agent invite. The Attack start the season with the best-of-best among players at his age at his position: Carter George. They also have experienced capable puckstoppers in Bennett and Koprowski. Assuming the main man has an extended stay with the Kings at camp and then departs in early December to join Canada for the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship, finding a solution to a crowded crease may not have to happen until the new year. It's a nice problem to have, too much depth at a position. But how it all shakes out is certainly a big question heading into the campaign.

Wallace: Who provides the offence? - For me, it's how much offensive production will come from the traditional OHL goal-scoring sources. Currently, I don't project big numbers from the overagers, the 19-year-olds or the import players (of which Owen Sound has none).

Cowan: Does the team trade George? - This question is the big elephant in the room for the Attack as the season gets ready to begin. It's no secret that Carter George would net a large package of picks and prospects in a trade. He recently told me that he would love to finish his career in Owen Sound, but he'd also love to compete for a championship. If those two goals seem at odds by Christmas time, does Owen Sound make a move?

McKelvie: Can the returnees take the next step? - There are a lot of exciting new additions to the Attack lineup, but there are also players back that are now meant to drive the bus. For the Attack to leap in the standings, they need the players with tenure to make a serious impact.

Mousseau: What will the Attack do in the crease? - Two drafted goalies and one more invited to NHL camp had a log jam in the crease. It is clear that Carter George is the undisputed #1 goalie and will back Team Canada once again at the World Juniors, but how will Dale DeGray and Scott Wray deal with this situation? Will they keep Carter and go all in, or will they trade him and get a King's ransom for the LA prospect and go with Matthew Koprowski and Trenton Bennett? Attack faithful will often point out that a three-headed monster once led them to an OHL title.

3. Who will the Attack's top NHL Draft prospect be by the end of the season?

Hermiz: Pierce Mbuyi - the 2024-25 OHL Rookie of the Year and member of Canada's 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup team etched his name in the Attack franchise record books with 29 goals and 52 points in his "true rookie" (you're welcome, Greg Cowan) season. What was awesome about Pierce's rookie season is he kept getting better as the year went on. He was given a more prominent role in the back half and seized the opportunity. In 33 games from Jan. 1 onward, Pierce had 38 (21-17-38) of his 52 points. Bet on Pierce taking another step forward in his second year in the OHL. He continues to fill out his frame, but will impress NHL scouts with his skill, shot, overall offensive ability and tenacity. Pierce is motivated to succeed, and I think his will to win will be easy to see on the ice, leaving an impression on scouts. Some early 2026 NHL draft projections have Pierce outside the first round. I think that changes by next June.

Wallace: Pierce Mbuyi - After 29 goals in his underage season, I'll go with Pierce Mbuyi. He should have creative centres to work with & ample power play time so his numbers should attract the attention of NHL scouts. (Honourable Mention for Cole Zurawski, Elliot Arnett & perhaps Nicholas Sykora).

Cowan: Pierce Mbuyi - That's an easy one. The OHL's Rookie of the Year is a projected first-round pick, which would make him the first Attack player since Colby Barlow to go in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. A big season from former 2024 sixth-overall pick Cole Zurawski could put his name on the map quickly as well.

McKelvie: Pierce Mbuyi - Last season's Rookie of the Year plays with a ton of heart. He doesn't back down when things get tough, and that'll be important when he's consistently keyed in on by opponents this season. If he can continue to play with a chip on his shoulder, he'll have scouts very excited.

Mousseau: Pierce Mbuyi - Two words: Pierce Mbuyi. Pierce had a slower start to the season, but after an injury, he was placed on the first line with Landon Hookey and Tristan Delisle and did not look back. He had a span of eight games last year during which he scored three hat tricks and a 2-goal game. He has a tenacious work ethic that drags everyone else into the fight. At the most recent Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he was a healthy scratch in game one, but then slowly played himself up the lineup as the tournament progressed. The 2024-25 Rookie of the Year will have another great season and have his name called in the first round come June 2026.

4. Which new addition are you most excited to see?

Hermiz: Max Delisle - The younger brother of Attack centre Tristan enters the OHL after being selected by the Attack in the first round, fifth overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Attack General Manager Dale DeGray was thrilled about the addition and said the team had Max rated as one of the top 1 or 2 OHL-draft-eligible skaters. Many others I've spoken with have similar opinions about Max's upside. Max scored four goals in six games for the Toronto Titans at the 2025 OHL Cup. Max plays a physical game that should play well at the next level and help him handle the step up to junior hockey. The Attack also enjoys a level of forward depth that will allow Max to start his OHL career in a protected role in the lineup, which lets him focus on what his coaches want him to develop and adapt to the pace. I think it's a good situation for Max, and it will be exciting to see how his game and production evolve over the course of his first 68-game season in the OHL.

Wallace: Blake Munnings, John Banks & Max Delisle - I've only seen the two pre-season games at Collingwood & Port Elgin, but Max Delisle looks the part of a 1st rounder & Blake Munnings showed well at Collingwood. John Banks also looks like a welcome addition to quarterback the power play.

Cowan: Nicholas Sykora - Nothing against the Attack's true rookies, who have looked like they belong during the team's training camp and preseason games to date, but Sykora is an intriguing addition. The son of two-time Stanley Cup champion Petr Sykora, Owen Sound selected Nicholas two years after he became eligible (born in 2007) and then convinced him to come north. He's committed to Quinnipiac for next season, but it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the OHL. He's clearly comfortable with the puck and has an explosive shot.

McKelvie: Nicholas Sykora - The pedigree is there for Sykora, who is the son of Petr Sykora, who has played 1000+ NHL games. He's going to get a chance right away to be a top forward for the Attack. First glimpses show that he thinks the game at a high level, and the skill is there too. Excited to see what he does with this opportunity.

Mousseau: Jacob Therrien - Coming from North Bay, he knows what Scott Wray is all about and how he wants to play hockey. With the departure of some key veterans, most notably Landen Hookey, I will be looking to Jacob Therrien to fill some of the leadership void. Don't be fooled by his 5'8 stature, Jacob plays the game hard and is not afraid to go to the hard areas on the ice. I predict he will be a fan favourite before too long.

5. Who will the Attack's MVP be in 2025-26?

Hermiz: Carter George - see previous notes about the biggest question for the team...but no question, their best player is their MVP heading into the season: Carter George.

Wallace: Carter George - My great hope is that Carter plays the whole season in Owen Sound (+ Team Canada) and finishes his OHL career with the Attack. My great fear is that Owen Sound will roll over and deal with Carter if the season isn't unfolding well.

Cowan: Carter George - If it's not Carter George, it will be because he's on another team by the end of the year. And, if that's the case, the Piece Mbuyi era begins in earnest, and he'll take the reins. Honourable mention to David Bedkowski, who will anchor the back-end and provide a lot of leadership this year.

McKelvie: Carter George - No doubt it's Carter George. He's the top goaltender in the CHL. Every team wants Carter George.

Mousseau: Carter George - It is crazy to think Carter is going into his final season in the OHL. The best goalie his age in all of Canada will be the backbone of the team. He will inevitably leave again this season for a month, but that will not stop him from being the MVP of the Attack. He has proven time and time again that he can steal games, hold elite offensive talent in check, and, as you ask anyone around the team, he is one of the biggest leaders on the team. Carter George will take this team as far as he can, and wouldn't it be something if he beats his goal total from last year? He truly is something special!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.