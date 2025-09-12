Gens Head to Kitchener for Second Exhibition Meeting with Rangers

Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals' preseason ends this weekend with two more road games. First, a rematch against the Rangers back in Kitchener tonight at 7:00 pm.

Both clubs met at the Summer Showcase in Kitchener back on August 30th, where the Rangers handed Oshawa a 4-1 defeat.

Kitchener has not played any exhibition games since the Summer Showcase. The Generals have played two games since the two teams last met, both were losses against the Guelph Storm.

Oshawa will look to split the two preseason meetings with Kitchener, as well as finalize the roster before their final exhibition game in Barrie Sunday at 2:00 pm.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.