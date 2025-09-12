Pre-Season Game Day - September 12 - GUE at BFD

Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm hit the road to Brantford for the final game of the 2025 Pre-Season

Please note today's game will not be available for livestream. Fans can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Simon Belohorsky

66th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

Registered 32 points (25 goals, 17 assists) through 24 games for the Bílí Tygři Liberec U17 during the 2024/2025 season

Has 1 goal and 2 assists through 2 pre-season games

Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals

Caleb Malhotra

8th overall pick of the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Had 26 points (8 goals. 18 assists) through 44 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL last season

Has 1 goal and 3 assists through 3 pre-season games

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

