Pre-Season Game Day - September 12 - GUE at BFD
Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm hit the road to Brantford for the final game of the 2025 Pre-Season
Please note today's game will not be available for livestream. Fans can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Simon Belohorsky
66th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft
Registered 32 points (25 goals, 17 assists) through 24 games for the Bílí Tygři Liberec U17 during the 2024/2025 season
Has 1 goal and 2 assists through 2 pre-season games
Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals
Caleb Malhotra
8th overall pick of the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Had 26 points (8 goals. 18 assists) through 44 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL last season
Has 1 goal and 3 assists through 3 pre-season games
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025
- Preseason Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Gens Head to Kitchener for Second Exhibition Meeting with Rangers - Oshawa Generals
- Pre-Season Game Day - September 12 - GUE at BFD - Guelph Storm
- Spitfires Sign Comedian Russell Peters to OHL Player Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Pre-Season Game Day - September 12 - GUE at BFD
- Jr. Stormers Kids Club Sponsored by Domino's Pizza Guelph Back for a Second Season
- Illia Shybinskyi Commits to Storm
- Seven Members of Storm City to Attend NHL Camps and Prospect Tournaments
- Pre-Season Game Day - September 7 - GUE at OSH