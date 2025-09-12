Rangers Host Generals for Final Home Tune-Up

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers host Oshawa Generals in their final home tune-up game of the preseason. Tickets are $13 for adults and $10.50 for children. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (2-1-0-0):

Rangers Roster

Tonight marks Kitchener's fourth preseason contest, and their second against the Oshawa Generals. The Rangers skated to a 2-1-0-0 record during the Summer Showcase dropping the opener 4-3 to the Brantford Bulldogs, but then winning the next two 4-1 over the Gens and 6-4 over the Spirit. Haeden Ellis is the team's leading goal getter thus far scoring three goals in as many games. Seven Rangers have recorded a trio of points to share the team lead. Alexander Bilecki (2G, 1A) and Jacob Xu (3A) leading the way on the back end with each recording three points.

The 2024-25 season saw the Rangers reach the 100-point plateau for the first time since 2008, advance to the Western Conference Final, and earn individual league honours for goaltender Jackson Parsons and head coach Jussi Ahokas. This preseason offers fans a first glimpse at the club's next wave of talent, including 2025 draft picks Alex Forrest, Evan Nicholson, and Mason Hriczov, as well as CHL Import Draft selection Christian Kirsch. The newcomers join an already deep roster featuring eight NHL-drafted players, setting up what promises to be another exciting year in Kitchener.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE GENERALS (1-3-0-0):

Generals Roster

Tonight's game is the fifth preseason contest for the Generals. Their one win came in their first game of the Summer Showcase at The Aud defeating the Saginaw Spirit 6-5 in a shootout. They have since lost three straight games, one to the Kitchener Rangers and both games of a home-and-home with the Guelph Storm.

Jalen Lobo leads all Generals skaters with four points (2G, 2A) in four preseason games. He also shares the goal lead with Luke Posthumus at two.

Drafted Generals:

Oshawa's roster features several NHL prospects, including Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs), Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks), Simon Wang (San Jose Sharks), Owen Griffin (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Calum Ritchie (Colorado Avalanche).

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach Super September 50/50 continues tonight with another Early Bird draw! Our Huge Jackpot prize will be drawn next Friday on Opening Night, September 19th!

We have 2 great early bird prizes remaining that you won't want to miss out on!

Sep 12 - Win $2,500 CASH - draw takes place in the 3rd period on Fri Sep 12

Sep 19 - Win a custom Rangers VIP Experience including the following...

Custom made Rangers Game issue jersey

Behind the scenes VIP Tour experience including the new Rangers offices, player facilities, and dressing room

4 Tickets + VIP Parking for an upcoming Rangers Home Game

$200 Keg Restaurant Gift Card

All this plus our JACKPOT Prize and a consolation prize of a $500 Longo's Gift Card!

BROADCAST COVERAGE

There will be no broadcast coverage of any Kitchener Ranger preseason games. RogersTV, 570 NewsRadio Kitchener, and our new streaming provider, FloHockey will be back for our home opener on Friday, September 19th.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers play their final preseason contest tomorrow night as they take on the Windsor Spitfires. The game will take place at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, Ontario with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.







