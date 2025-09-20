Rangers Travel to Erie for the First Road Matchup of the Regular Season

Published on September 20, 2025

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Erie, PA - Coming off an impressive home opener game, the Kitchener Rangers are back in action Saturday night in Erie for their first away game of the season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers are facing the Otters for the first time this season which will be their first-of-six matchups during the 2025-26 season. Last season, the Rangers also faced the Otters a total of six times, with Kitchener playing to a dominant record of 5-1-0-0, scoring 21 and allowing 14. Their only loss to the Otters can on the opening night of the season. Both teams played their first games of the season last night with Erie dropping their season opener to the Guelph Storm, 5-2.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (1-0-0-0)

Despite two scoreless periods in the Rangers' home opener, the Blueshirts got back on track in the third, evening the score. After falling behind 3-0, Cameron Arquette scored the first goal of the game and added another just four minutes later. With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, Tanner Lam found the back of the net to tie the game and send it into overtime. Lam then scored the game-winning goal in the first minute of overtime, pulling off a thrilling comeback.

Haeden Ellis, Jakub Chromiak, and Matheas Stark also stood out, contributing key assists on the Rangers' goals. Ellis played a part in Cameron Arquette's first goal and Lam's overtime winner. Chromiak assisted on Arquette's second and Lam's OT goal, while Stark added a primary assist on Lam's power-play tally, helping the Rangers complete their rally.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (0-1-0-0)

The Erie Otters opened their regular season with a 5-2 loss to the Guelph Storm. After falling behind early, the team showed signs of life in the third period, scoring twice to keep up with the opponent, but ultimately couldn't overcome the deficit. Brett Hammond scored both Otter goals - first to get them on board, then later a short-handed goal to make the game tighter. As they prepare for their home opener against the Kitchener Rangers, Erie will look to bounce back and play better on both offence and defence.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have three players drafted to the NHL. Two of them were drafted in 2025: Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders)* and Ty Henry (Anaheim Ducks) was taken in 2024.

(* - not on current active roster)

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Erie Otters will NOT be televised on Rogers TV. It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will return home next week to face these same Erie Otters in a rematch of tonight's contest. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







