Storm Fall to Barrie

Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm fall 6-2 to the Colts in the second game of the regular season.

2nd overall pick Jaakko Wycisk opened the scoring with the first of his OHL career assisted by rookie blueliner Hayden Martin. Veteran forward Hunter McKenzie notched his third goal of the season. Zach Jovanovski with 37 saves.

Up Next...

The Storm return home on Friday, September 26th when the Oshawa Generals roll into town for the only time this season.

Upcoming Home Games...

Friday, September 26th - Oshawa Generals @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

