Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Flint Firebirds

Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (1-0-0-0) host the Flint Firebirds (0-0-0-0) on Saturday, September 20th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Tonight's home opening celebration in Saginaw is presented by Covenant HealthCare.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey, YouTube, X, Facebook, WNEM TV5+ (pres. by Applied Innovation)

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit won their first game of the season after scoring 5 unanswered against the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night at GFL Memorial Gardens. Saginaw had four players with multiple-point games, including Dima Zhilkin, who scored the game-winning goal in the 5 - 3 victory. Nikita Klepov and Levi Harper each earned a goal and an assist in their league debuts, and goaltender Stepan Shurygin made 26 saves in his first victory with the Spirit.

The Firebirds will open the season against the Spirit on Saturday, after falling 8-5 against the Windsor Spitfires in their final preseason contest on September 14th. The Firebirds gave up 3 in the third period and are starting their 2025-2026 regular season against Saginaw.

This Season:

Saturday marks the beginning of the tenth Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series between the Spirit and Firebirds. Since Flint's inaugural season in 2015-2016, the cup has been handed out each year to the winner of the season series every year, except during the cancelled 2020-2021 campaign. The Spirit have claimed the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup six times, including the last three years.

Players to Watch:

The Spirit were led offensively by their top line of Dima Zhilkin (2G-1A), Egor Barabanov (1G-2A), and Nikita Klepov (1G-1A) on Friday night, and will be called upon to do the same against the Firebirds. Overage center Sebastien Gervais played his 260th OHL game against the Soo, and was Saginaw's best faceoff man at 15/25. Saturday will also be the home debut for Saginaw's 13th overall pick in 2025 Ryan Hanrahan, who had five points (2G-3A) in six preseason games.

The Spirit have nine players who have attended NHL camps this month:

Zayne Parekh (CGY), Nic Sima (CBJ), Hayden Barch (NSH), Michael Misa (SJ), Carson Harmer (UTA), Stepan Shurygin (UTA), Xander Velliaris (VAN), Miroslav Satan (WSH), Jacob Cloutier (WPG).

The Firebirds have enlisted the services of former Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari for the 2025-2026 season. The overage goaltender has 113 games of OHL experience and posted a career-best 3.13 GAA last year with the Fronts. On the younger end of the spectrum, Flint awaits the debut of forward Charlie Murata. Before being selected by the Firebirds eighth overall at this year's OHL Priority Selection, Murata posted 97 points (50G-47A) in 76 games with the Don Mills Flyers.

The Firebirds have 10 players who have attended NHL camps this month:

Nathan Aspinall (NYR), Connor Clattenburg (EDM), Nathan Day (EDM), Rylan Fellinger (TOR), Jimmy Lombardi (LA) Alex Kostov (NSH), Kaden Pitre (TB), Darels Uljanskis (ANA), Mason Vaccari (CBJ), Matthew Wang (MTL)

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

Jimmy Lombardi (LA)

Kaden Pitre (TB)

Nathan Aspinall (NYR)

Darels Ujanskis (ANA)

Rylan Fellinger (TOR)







