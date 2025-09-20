Storm Win Opener

Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm open the 2025/2026 season in winning style defeating the Erie Otters 5-2 on home ice.

Newly acquired overage winger Ethan Miedema received first star honours open the regular season scoring posting a goal and an assist. While Hunter McKenzie picked up two goal, including a beautiful short handed goal dancing though the Erie blue liners. Noah Jenken and Carter Stevens also cashed in on the night's scoring. Colin Ellsworth sopped 25 of the 27 shots that came his way.

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,426-person crowd at tonight's game. The winning 50/50 number was A-5781782 and the jackpot was $5,215.00 in support of Centre Wellington Minor Hockey Association.

The Storm hit the road for the first time the season with an eastern conference match up against their Barrie Colts in their home opener. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Friday, September 26th - Oshawa Generals @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

