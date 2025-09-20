Game Day, Game 1, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m.

GAME DAY, Game 1, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m.

GAME 1 - Firebirds at Spirit

Dow Event Center

Saginaw, Michigan

7:05 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

HERE WE GO: The Firebirds open the 2025-26 season on Saturday night in Saginaw. Flint went 29-34-2-3 during the 2024-25 season and fell to the Kitchener Rangers in five games during the first round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Flint qualified for the playoffs for the fifth-consecutive season.

OPENING WITH A RIVAL: Saturday's game is both the beginning of the season and the beginning of the 2025-26 Coors Light I 75 Divide Cup. Saginaw took the season series in 2024-25 to retain the Cup, which the Spirit have won a total of six time and in each of the last four seasons. Flint's last victory in the season-long rivalry came in the 2021-22 season. The Firebirds went 3-5-0-0 against the Spirit in the 2024-25 season.

REST VS RUST: Saginaw opened its season on the road on Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie against the Soo Greyhounds and won, 5-3. The Spirit then had to turn around and return home to face the Firebirds, who take the ice for the first time this season on Saturday night. It's Saginaw's home opener while the Firebirds will open their home slate in one week on September 27.

STILL IN THE SHOW: The Firebirds will be missing six players who are still at NHL camps as of Saturday. Jimmy Lombardi (Los Angeles Kings), Rylan Fellinger (Toronto Maple Leafs), Darels Uljanskis (Anaheim Ducks), Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning), Nathan Aspinall (New York Rangers) and Alex Kostov (Nashville Predators) all remain at NHL camps. Matthew Wang (Montreal Canadiens) and Mason Vaccari (Columbus Blue Jackets) also attended NHL camps but have since returned to Flint. Additionally, Connor Clattenburg and Nathan Day are both in camp with the Edmonton Oilers and are eligible to return to the Firebirds as overagers but are also eligible to play for the Oilers minor league affiliates this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are one of two teams in the OHL and the only team in the Western Conference who have yet to play their first game of the season. The Barrie Colts are the other team who will open on Saturday night...Flint went 14-16-2-2 on the road and 1-3-0-0 at the Dow Event Center last season...Saginaw's Dimian Zhilkin had two goals and an assist in their win on Friday night.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds next hit the ice in one week for their home opener on Saturday, September 27 against the Niagara IceDogs. Puck Drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







