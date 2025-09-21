Firebirds Erase Early Deficit, Drop Spirit in OT, 6-5

Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds celebrate a goal

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images) Flint Firebirds celebrate a goal(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)

SAGINAW, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds erased a 3-0 first period deficit and came from behind to beat the Saginaw Spirit in overtime, 6-5, on Saturday night at the Dow Event Center. Jeremy Martin recorded his first career OHL hat trick and Chase Hull buried the game-winning goal in his first OHL game.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the Firebirds trailing, 3-0 in the first period, Flint got on the board thanks to a power play tally from Matthew Wang. Chris Thibodeau fed the puck towards the net and Wang gathered a rebound and stuffed it through the pads of Stepan Shurygin to get the Firebirds on the board.

Saginaw quickly responded with a goal from Graydon Jones, but the Firebirds answered again late in the first. As a power play concluded, Hull carried the puck from the left circle toward the net and sent a wrist shot that snuck between Shurygin and the post to cut the lead to two. Then, in the final seconds of the period, Luka Graziano fed Martin who was camped in front of the net. Martin shoved the puck under Shurygin's pads, and the score was 4-3.

Flint then tied the game in the second period thanks to some puck luck. Martin carried the puck down the left wing and sent a pass to a trailer on the back side. It caromed off a Saginaw skate and bounced into the net, evening the score at four.

The Firebirds took their first lead of the game in the third period on Martin's third goal of the game. With Flint operating on a power play, Dryden Allen took a shot from the point. Martin had position at the top of the crease and deflected the shot past Kaleb Papineau, giving Flint a 5-4 edge.

Saginaw responded though and tied the game with a deflection goal of their own. Jones took a slap shot that Dimian Zhilkan got a piece of and sent skittering past Mason Vaccari to make it 5-5.

The game remained tied for the rest of regulation and deep into overtime when the Firebirds forced a turnover and gained the zone with a two-on-one rush. Hull carried the puck with Allen on his right and snapped a shot that got past Papineau high on the blocker side for the game-winning goal.

Saginaw took its early, 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Egor Barabonov, Brody Pepoy and Liam Storch. Flint improved to 1-0-0-0 with its season-opening win while Saginaw earned a point and moved to 1-0-1-0 in the overtime loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jeremy Martin's hat trick was a natural hat trick and the first of his OHL career...Chase Hull scored two goals in his first career OHL game...six Firebirds recorded their first career OHL point, Hull, Bryson Morgan, Charlie Murata, Luka Graziano, Dryden Allen and Zack Bleick...Mason Vaccari made 43 saves on 48 shots in his Firebirds debut.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will return to the Dort Financial Center for their home opener on Saturday night against the Niagara IceDogs. The first 2,500 fans will receive a free rally towel courtesy of Dort Financial Credit Union and puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story



Flint Firebirds celebrate a goal

(Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.