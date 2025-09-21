Attack Record 3-2 OT Win Against London Knights

Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack made a slashing 3-2 victory in overtime against the London Knights Friday night. An amazing first game to the 2025/26 OHL season saw Cole Zurawski, Nicholas Sykora and Jacob Therrien all with a goal each. For the Knights, Cohen Bidgood and Jaxon Cover each with a goal. Between the pipes for the Attack was Trenten Bennett making a show-stoping 45 saves of 47 shots from the London Knights.

A testing first period as both teams fought for puck control and dominance in the ice. The Attack were fortunate throughout the first 20 minutes of play with many power play opportunities, but wouldn't see much movement. In a effort to create movement the Attack would focus their attention to the offensive play into the Knights' territory. Both goaltenders remained a constant wall for their respected team, letting no attempted shots on net in.

Second period would breathe new life into the game between the Attack and Knights as the energy on ice pushed for a stronger and faster play. Taking advantage of a breakaway early in the period, London Knights Cohen Bidgood would race down the length of the ice, firing a low shot in behind the Attack's net. Another quick faced opportunity for London would see to another goal for the Knights bringing the score to a 2-0 London lead. This was now the time for the Attack to pull together to bring the fight and get on the board.

The final 20 minutes, with only 16 shooting chances so far on the London net the Attack grew hungry for their chance at a goal. Early in the period, Zurawski in a quick reflex would position himself directly in front of the net, tipping in the puck past the London goaltender earning the Attack their first goal. Moving to the midway point of the period, the Attack would once again find themselves on a power play. Leaving no time to waste Sykora hammered home the tying goal for the Attack. With the score now 2-2 the Attack and Knights headed into overtime.

The Attack held possession of the puck for a large majority of overtime, bidding their time for the perfect opportunity. This opportunity would come in the form of a power play giving Owen Sound their one man advantage. With less than 30 seconds remaining in OT, Jacob Therrien sent the puck flying through skates and sticks, right into the back of London's net. The final blow bringing the score to a 3-2 win for the Attack.

Up next, the Attack look to take on the Barrie Colts Thursday September, 25 for a 7pm matchup at the Sadlon Arena. Heading back to home ice in Owen Sound, the Attack are taking on the Kitchener Rangers for Home Opener. Puck is schedule to drop at 7pm at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Arena with tickets available for purchase online at https://tickets.attackhockey.com/, over the phone at (519) 371-7452 or in-person at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.