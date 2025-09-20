Attack Announce 2025/26 Season Ticket Draw Winners

Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack have announced their season ticket holders Draw winners for the 2025-256 hockey season. A list of all winners can be found below.

Large Suite Rental for Attack Game (Home Opener): Dean & Julie Cronin

Customized Attack Jersey: Wayne & Rosie Illman

Under Armour CHL Practice Jersey: Yvonnie McInnis & Dwight Bemister

$100 Attack Gift Cart: Bill & Debbie Edmonstone

$100 Attack Gift Cart: Jason Merner

$50 Attack Gift Cart: Graham & Tamara Robertson

$50 Attack Gift Cart: Barry & Kathy Chapple

Level Wear Owen Sound Attack Draft Hat: Tyler Struyk

Level Wear Owen Sound Attack Draft Hat: Jim Speziali

YMCA Family Day Pass: Tammy Martin

YMCA Family Day Pass: Ruth Dakin

89.3 CFOS Notebook & Attack Pen: Alison Tillcock

89.3 CFOS Notebook & Attack Pen: Dave Waddington

YMCA Day Pass: Paul Maurice

YMCA Day Pass: Dennis Fischer

Winners can come to the The MacVicar McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office located at 1900 3rd Ave E, Owen Sound to come pick up their prizes. Box office hours are Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30AM - 5:00PM. Congratulations to all of our winners!!







