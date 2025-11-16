Killing 6-2 Loss for Bears Saturday Night at the Dort Financial Centre

Published on November 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







It will be a long bus ride back to Owen Sound for the bears after their 6-2 loss against the Flint Firebirds at the Dort Financial Centre Saturday night. Having the two goals for the Attack were Noah Nelson (5) and Tristan Delisle (15).

A slower paced start into the first period would leave room for improvement for the Bears and Birds. Facing off deep in the Firebirds territory, the Attack quickly pulled together for a potential goal. First fired by Cole Zurawski, Nelson picking up the rebound just outside the net, slipping the puck into the back of the Flint net. This would be the sole goal in the period for either team leaving the score 1-0 Attack.

Gearing up early in the second frame, Owen Sound would swing play into the right-wing corner of Flint's zone. Harry Nansi making a pass to Pierce Mbuyi behind the net would shoot the puck up and forward to Tristan Delisle, making his 15th goal of the season. A heavy foot on the Firebirds' gas would give Flint their lead needed in the last remaining half of the period earning two goals, tying the game 2-2 going into the third.

A trying third period would leave no wiggle room for mistakes for the Attack needing to up their score. With three back-to-back goals on the Owen Sound's net, it was now a difficult feed for the Attack to come back from. The nail in the coffin would come in the form of Kaden Pitre of the Flint firebirds, with a toe drag goal on Carter George, marking the final score as 6-2 Flint.

The Attack will play their next games at the Bayshore on Saturday, November 22nd against the Ottawa 67's at 7pm, the Sunday, November 23rd against the Flint Firebirds at 2pm.







