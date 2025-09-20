Game Day - September 20 - GUE at BAR
Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm head to colt country for a date with the Barrie Colts in the first road game of the year.
Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Ethan Miedema
Earned first Star honours in his Storm debut
Had a goal and an assist in last night's game
Registered 57 points (23 goals and 34 assists) in 66 games with the Frontenacs last season
Who to Watch - Barrie Colts
Bode Stewart
24th overall pick of the Saginaw Spirit in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Registered 35 points (6 goals, 29 assists) in 65 games last season
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, September 26th - Oshawa Generals @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
