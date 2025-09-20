Game Day - September 20 - GUE at BAR

Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm head to colt country for a date with the Barrie Colts in the first road game of the year.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Ethan Miedema

Earned first Star honours in his Storm debut

Had a goal and an assist in last night's game

Registered 57 points (23 goals and 34 assists) in 66 games with the Frontenacs last season

Who to Watch - Barrie Colts

Bode Stewart

24th overall pick of the Saginaw Spirit in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Registered 35 points (6 goals, 29 assists) in 65 games last season

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, September 26th - Oshawa Generals @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

