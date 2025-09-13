Rangers Use Five Goal First Period to Power by Generals

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers had a dominant opening period scoring five unanswered goals to lead the General 5-0 after 20 minutes of play. The Rangers added two more unanswered goals to lead 7-0 after the second intermission before Oshawa added two third period goals for a 7-2 final.

With eleven Rangers off at NHL camps, there were a lot of new faces in the Kitchener lineup. Evan Nicholson scored his first goal as a Ranger, while Tommy Kut and Nathan Gaitens both recorded their first points in their first game as a Kitchener Ranger - both picking up an assist. Haeden Ellis scored twice extending his team lead to five goals this preseason. Kaden Schneider had a strong offensive showing from the backend recording two assists.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

OSH 0 - KIT 1

2:07 Avry Anstis (1) - Tommy Kut, LaBrash

OSH 0 - KIT 2

10:41 Evan Nicholson (1) - Avry Anstis, Kaden Schneider

OSH 0 - KIT 3

14:45 Haeden Ellis (4) - Nathan Gaitens

OSH 0 - KIT 4

16:16 Tanner Lam (3) - Kaden Schneider

OSH 0 - KIT 5

18:13 Evan Headrick (2) - Evan Nicholson

Second Period

OSH 0 - KIT 6 SHG

9:30 Alexander Bilecki (3) - Cameron Arquette

OSH 0 - KIT 7

19:54 Haeden Ellis (5) - Jacob Xu, Avry Anstis

Third Period

OSH 1 - KIT 7

4:17 Nick Frasca (1) - Colin Feeley, Luke Posthumus

OSH 2 - KIT 7 PPG

9:13 Sam Roberts (2) - Ethan Toms, Ben Cormier

The Numbers Game:

Shots: OSH 32 - KIT 30

Power play: OSH 1/4 - KIT 0/2

FO%: OSH 64% - KIT 36%

The Starting Goalies:

OSH: Reid Thomas (20 Minutes) - 12/17 Saves, Five goals against

OSH: Andrei Bondarev (40 Minutes) - 11/13 Saves, Two goals against

KIT: Jason Schaubel - 30/32 Saves, Two goals against

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers play their final preseason contest tomorrow night as they take on the Windsor Spitfires. The game will take place at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, Ontario with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.







