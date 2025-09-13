Rangers Use Five-Goal First Period to Power by Generals
Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers had a dominant opening period scoring five unanswered goals to lead the General 5-0 after 20 minutes of play. The Rangers added two more unanswered goals to lead 7-0 after the second intermission before Oshawa added two third period goals for a 7-2 final.
With eleven Rangers off at NHL camps, there were a lot of new faces in the Kitchener lineup. Evan Nicholson scored his first goal as a Ranger, while Tommy Kut and Nathan Gaitens both recorded their first points in their first game as a Kitchener Ranger - both picking up an assist. Haeden Ellis scored twice extending his team lead to five goals this preseason. Kaden Schneider had a strong offensive showing from the backend recording two assists.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
OSH 0 - KIT 1
2:07 Avry Anstis (1) - Tommy Kut, LaBrash
OSH 0 - KIT 2
10:41 Evan Nicholson (1) - Avry Anstis, Kaden Schneider
OSH 0 - KIT 3
14:45 Haeden Ellis (4) - Nathan Gaitens
OSH 0 - KIT 4
16:16 Tanner Lam (3) - Kaden Schneider
OSH 0 - KIT 5
18:13 Evan Headrick (2) - Evan Nicholson
Second Period
OSH 0 - KIT 6 SHG
9:30 Alexander Bilecki (3) - Cameron Arquette
OSH 0 - KIT 7
19:54 Haeden Ellis (5) - Jacob Xu, Avry Anstis
Third Period
OSH 1 - KIT 7
4:17 Nick Frasca (1) - Colin Feeley, Luke Posthumus
OSH 2 - KIT 7 PPG
9:13 Sam Roberts (2) - Ethan Toms, Ben Cormier
The Numbers Game:
Shots: OSH 32 - KIT 30
Power play: OSH 1/4 - KIT 0/2
FO%: OSH 64% - KIT 36%
The Starting Goalies:
OSH: Reid Thomas (20 Minutes) - 12/17 Saves, Five goals against
OSH: Andrei Bondarev (40 Minutes) - 11/13 Saves, Two goals against
KIT: Jason Schaubel - 30/32 Saves, Two goals against
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers play their final preseason contest tomorrow night as they take on the Windsor Spitfires. The game will take place at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, Ontario with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.
