Spirit Fall to Greyhounds, 6-3, in Midland Preseason Contest
Published on September 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Midland, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit dropped a 6-3 contest to the Soo Greyhounds at Midland Civic Arena on Friday night. The Greyhounds' Quinn McKenzie led the way with a hat trick. Saginaw's Dima Zhilkin earned his 7th goal of the preseason while Levi Harper had two assists against the.
The Greyhounds opened the scoring 7:45 into the first after Tobias Zvolensky buried a cross-ice pass from Christopher Brown, with a secondary assist coming from Brady T Smith.
¬â¹After a strong solo effort, Quinn McKenzie skated past Saginaw's defense and scored a backhand goal on the breakaway. With an assist from Spencer Evans, McKenzie got the Soo out to a 2-0 lead.
After 1: SAG 0 - 2 SOO (Total Shots: 7-8)
¬â¹Entering the second period, Quinn McKenzie netted his second of the game for the Greyhounds on the power play at 4:27. Chase Reid set up the play with a cross-ice pass, and Callum Croskey picked up the secondary assist.
The Spirit responded just past the halfway point of the second after Liam Campbell scored on a two-on-one. Ethan Weir and Josh Glavin had the assists as Saginaw cut the lead to 3-1.
¬â¹The Spirit then capitalized on the power play after Dima Zhilkin picked up his own rebound off of a goal post deflection. Nikita Klepov to the point shot, and Levi Harper picked up the secondary assist for a 3-2 game.
After 2: SAG 2 - 3 SOO (2nd period shots 11-9 Total shots 17-18)
¬â¹At 5:15 into the third, the Greyhounds scored after a deep pass from Noah Laus was tipped in by Carson Andrew, giving the Greyhounds a 4-2 lead. Keegan Gillen earned an assist off a stretch pass.
Saginaw responded after a Blake Arrowsmith cross-checking penalty to give Saginaw the powerplay. Egor Barabanov scored after maneuvering his way into the slot with a toe drag upstairs on goaltender Noah Tegelaar at 7:13.
¬â¹With 6:32 remaining in the 3rd, the Soo capitalized when Noah Laus got free at the top of the circle and snuck one past Sammy DiBlasi to restore the Greyhounds two-goal lead. Tate Vader picked up the assist to make things 5-3.
Just 57 seconds later, Quinn McKenzie completed the hat trick after he maneuvered his way to the net and slid one home for the Greyhounds, giving the Soo a 6-3 lead.
¬â¹FINAL: SAG 3 - 6 SOO (3rd period shots 3 - 11 Total Shots 23 - 29)
¬â¹Powerplays: SAG 2/6 SOO 1/2
¬â¹Goaltenders: SAG Sammy DiBlasi (17 saves, 23 shots), SOO Noah Tegelaar (26 saves, 29 shots)
¬â¹Saginaw ends the preseason this Sunday, September 14th with the Soo Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens. Puck drop is set for 2:07pm.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025
- 2025-26 Season Preview: Owen Sound Attack - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Use Five Goal First Period to Power by Generals - Kitchener Rangers
- Spirit Fall to Greyhounds, 6-3, in Midland Preseason Contest - Saginaw Spirit
- Attack Make Roster Moves Ahead of Final Pre-Season Game - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Use Five-Goal First Period to Power by Generals - Kitchener Rangers
- Novotný Scores Twice as Petes Wrap up Preseason with Shootout Win in Sarnia - Peterborough Petes
- Erie Otters Announce First of It's Kind Keystone Partnership with Rebich Investments - Erie Otters
- Rangers Host Generals for Final Home Tune-Up - Kitchener Rangers
- 10 Firebirds Attending NHL Camps - Flint Firebirds
- Russell Peters Signs One-Day Contract with Windsor Spitfires - Windsor Spitfires
- Preseason Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Gens Head to Kitchener for Second Exhibition Meeting with Rangers - Oshawa Generals
- Pre-Season Game Day - September 12 - GUE at BFD - Guelph Storm
- Spitfires Sign Comedian Russell Peters to OHL Player Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.